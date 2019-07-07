Twitter Reacts To Jorge Masvidal Starching Ben Askren With Fastest KO In History At UFC 239

Earlier tonight (Sat. July 6, 2019) at UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV), welterweights Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal met in a highly-anticipated bout.
It only took Masvidal five seconds to end Askren’s undefeated record. “Gamebred” came out knowing Askren would shoot in on him immediately, and threw up a flying knee that connected on the top of Askren’s head, rendering him unconscious for one of the scariest knockouts you’ll ever see in mixed martial arts (MMA).
The knockout was the fastest in UFC history. Check out how the MMA community reacted to the KO here: