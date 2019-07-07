Twitter Reacts To Jorge Masvidal Starching Ben Askren With Fastest KO In History At UFC 239

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. July 6, 2019) at UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV), welterweights Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal met in a highly-anticipated bout.

It only took Masvidal five seconds to end Askren’s undefeated record. “Gamebred” came out knowing Askren would shoot in on him immediately, and threw up a flying knee that connected on the top of Askren’s head, rendering him unconscious for one of the scariest knockouts you’ll ever see in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The knockout was the fastest in UFC history. Check out how the MMA community reacted to the KO here:

JORGE MASVIDAL — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2019

THAT WAS EARTH SHAKING. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 7, 2019

That might be the craziest KO I've ever seen. It's bedlam in here. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 7, 2019

OH. MY. GOSH. Is Ben Askren okay?!! #UFC239 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 7, 2019

A JOSE ALDO, CUB SWANSON FLYING KNEE KNOCKOUT. WHAT!!!!!!!!! WHAT! WHAAAAAAAAT?~?`?`?`?~ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2019

Holy shit!!!! Slept him with one shot!! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) July 7, 2019

Well that's gotta be the fastest knockout in UFC history. #UFC239 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 7, 2019

JORGE MASVIDAL JUST KNOCKED OUT BEN ASKREN WITH A FLYING KNEE AT THE START OF THE FIGHT.



OH MY GOD#UFC239 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 7, 2019

Holy shit!!!! Gamebred don't play!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 7, 2019

305 Dade country . Sheeshhh #UFC239 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 7, 2019

JORGE MASVIDAL JUST KO’d Ben ASKREN WITH A FLYING KNEE IN 4 SECONDS!!! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 7, 2019

Damn @GamebredFighter is currently the goat — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2019

Bro it’s got to be fastest knockout ever had. Masvidal with the win😳😳 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) July 7, 2019

Mike brown and masvidal told me last night at dinner he was gonna Start this fight with a flying knee and showed me video on Mike's phone of him practicing — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 7, 2019

Damn!! I’ve seen less vicious car crashes — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) July 7, 2019

DOUBLE KNEE > DOUBLE LEG #UFC238 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 7, 2019

Wow. @GamebredFighter is a bad man — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 7, 2019

5 seconds.



Jorge Masvidal now owns the fastest knockout in UFC history #UFC239 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 7, 2019

Holy shit — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 7, 2019

Wow! Just wow! I was really hoping to see more. Damn, that was scary, brutal, and a #1 contender worthy of a performance for Mr. 3Piece-N-Soda.#UFC239 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 7, 2019

Scientific fact….can’t wrestle if your unconscious. 😳 @ufc — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) July 7, 2019

welp 🤷🏻‍♂️ not everyone can be undefeated undisputed — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 7, 2019

welp 🤷🏻‍♂️ not everyone can be undefeated undisputed — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 7, 2019

Hey @Benaskren…. told you dumbass. Listen to me next time. #ufc239 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 7, 2019

Sometimes that shit work huh @GamebredFighter ?!? @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) July 7, 2019