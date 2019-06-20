Report: UFC 243 Set For Melbourne’s 55,000-Capacity Marvel Stadium

Spread the word!













It looks like Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya’s UFC title unification clash will be getting the stadium treatment it deserves.

According to a report by Combate (h/t Aaron Bronsteter), both fighters are set to clash at UFC 243 which will now take place at the 55,000 plus capacity Marvel Stadium on October 5 in Melbourne, Australia.

Combate's @raphamarinho reports that the UFC will be holding UFC 243 at the 55,000+ capacity Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on October 5.



Dana White hinted yesterday that they would be bringing the fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya to Australia. https://t.co/KHeNw9XFYH — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 19, 2019

The report comes right after UFC president Dana White claimed the fight would still be taking place in Australia. There were recent reports earlier claiming the fight would be moved from Sydney to Las Vegas because it clashed with the NRL Grand Final.

It was also previously reported that the plan was for UFC 243 to take place at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, which could hold up to 30,000 seats. However, such is the magnitude of the fight that it will now take place in the larger Marvel Stadium.

The UFC previously went to the Marvel Stadium for UFC 193 in November 2015 where fans witnessed Ronda Rousey lose to Holly Holm. The event attracted a UFC-record 56,214 fans. However, one can imagine the buzz will be even bigger for what is being dubbed as the biggest Australasian fight in combat sports history.

Adesanya, who grew up in New Zealand, earned the right to face Australia’s middleweight king Whittaker following his interim title win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236. There also appears to be friction between the two which will only increase the anticipation for this fight.

There are no other details as of now regarding the rest of the card.