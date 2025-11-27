Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Confirmed for UFC 324

Umar Nurmagomedov will take on Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The announcement arrived during Dana White’s reveal of the event lineup on November 27, 2025, marking a significant shift in the bantamweight division’s landscape. Booking was confirmed by Marcel Dorff.

The undefeated Russian fighter currently holds the #1 ranking in the bantamweight division. His fighting style blends Dagestani wrestling with technical striking, featuring sharp kicks and suffocating ground control that catch opponents off-guard. Despite his dominance, Nurmagomedov faced his first loss at UFC 311 when he fell to champion Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision after five rounds, dropping him to 19-1.

Figueiredo comes into the fight off a successful return to action. The former two-time UFC flyweight champion secured a split decision victory over Montel Jackson on October 11, 2025, at UFC Rio, snapping a two-fight losing streak. Figueiredo had suffered consecutive defeats to Petr Yan in November 2024 and Cory Sandhagen at UFC Des Moines in May 2025, where he tore the anterolateral ligament in his knee during a grappling scramble. The Brazilian’s recovery from that injury proved substantial, he competed in Rio just five months later and controlled Jackson through takedowns and grappling for much of their contest.

Since moving to 135 pounds in late 2023, Figueiredo has compiled a 4-2 record at bantamweight. His wins at this weight class include victories over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera, demonstrating he can compete with top contenders. At age 37, Figueiredo’s stated goal remains a championship opportunity against current champion Dvalishvili, and a victory over Nurmagomedov, the division’s top-ranked fighter, would substantially strengthen his case for a title shot.

This matchup represents a test of contrasting trajectories. Nurmagomedov operates as a rising force looking to reclaim his position at the division’s pinnacle following his first loss, while Figueiredo seeks to rebuild momentum after two consecutive defeats and a serious injury. The bantamweight division continues to prove itself as one of the UFC’s deepest weight classes, and this bout will offer clarity on where each fighter stands in the pecking order heading into 2026.​

