Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva & Alexa Grasso vs. Rose Namajunas Added to UFC 324

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva and Alexa Grasso vs. Rose Namajunas were just announced by Dana White, booked for UFC 324 on January 24 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arnold Allen is coming back to the octagon after nearly a year and a half away from competition, and he’s walking into the ring with someone who’s been finishing everyone in front of him. On January 24, 2026, Allen will take on Jean Silva in a featherweight matchup at UFC 324, which marks the first numbered event under the UFC’s new deal with Paramount+.

The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue where the UFC has hosted some of its biggest moments. This is a significant card for the promotion’s broadcasting shift, with multiple title fights already announced and more expected to come.

Allen, ranked sixth in the featherweight division, last fought in July 2024 at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, where he won against Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision. All three judges scored that fight 29-28 for Allen. Before that victory, Allen had gone through a difficult stretch, losing back-to-back decisions to Movsar Evloev and Max Holloway. Those losses came after he’d put together a 12-fight winning streak that had positioned him as a top contender.​

Silva comes from the Fighting Nerds camp and is known for his cardio and willingness to engage in exchanges. At just 28 years old and based in Brazil, he’s been a professional fighter since 2016 and stands 5’7″. Silva has finished opponents in multiple ways, by knockout, submission with the guillotine choke, and through doctor stoppages.​

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after defeating Bryce Mitchell of the United States in a featherweight fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Two former title holders are heading to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a women’s flyweight matchup at UFC 324 on January 24, 2026. Alexa Grasso, the ex-flyweight champion from Guadalajara, Mexico, will face Rose Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion.

Namajunas transitioned from strawweight to flyweight and has found some traction in her new division. The 32-year-old secured three wins at 125 pounds, most recently taking a unanimous decision over Miranda Maverick at UFC on ESPN 69 in June 2025. Namajunas won against Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas, though she lost decisions to Erin Blanchfield. Grasso’s need to climb back up the rankings collides with Namajunas’ momentum at 125 pounds.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: (L-R) Rose Namajunas reacts after her flyweight fight against Tracy Cortez during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 324 full fight card:

Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev