Alex Pereira Appears Close to Landing EA Sports UFC 6 Cover in New Leak

ByTimothy Wheaton
Alex Pereira Appears Close to Landing EA Sports UFC 6 Cover in New Leak

Rumors around EA Sports UFC 6 are starting to sharpen, and one of the biggest claims is that former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is likely to land on the game’s cover. That has not been confirmed by EA Sports or the UFC, so it should be treated as informed speculation for now. Still, the timing of the rumor makes sense because several outlets are now pointing to EA Sports UFC 6 targeting a June 19, 2026 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version reportedly in development but without a locked release window yet

Alex Pereira Looks Set to Front EA Sports UFC 6 Cover Amid Growing Release Rumors

The reported release details trace back to Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw, who cited information linked to Dealabs leaker billbil-kun. Billbil-kun has built a reputation in gaming circles for early retail and release date leaks, which gives the UFC 6 report more weight than a random social media post. Even so, there is still no public announcement from EA confirming the date, platforms, editions, or cover athletes, so every part of this story remains in the rumor stage until the publisher says otherwise.

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Another detail that adds fuel to the Pereira cover rumor is his placement on the UFC’s planned White House card. Pereira is set to face Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title fight on June 14, 2026, at the promotion’s event on the South Lawn. If EA Sports UFC 6 does launch on June 19 as reported, Pereira would be fighting just five days before release.

EA Sports UFC 6 Set for June 19 Release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

If Pereira does end up front and center, EA would be picking a fighter with a clear footprint in both the sport and the game itself. EA’s own UFC 5 roster page lists Pereira among the featured active fighters, and UFC 5 has already received multiple Pereira-related content updates, including a UFC 303 alter ego that gaming coverage described as one of the title’s standout additions. In simple terms, he is already one of the most visible names inside EA’s current UFC ecosystem, which makes the jump from roster favorite to cover candidate easy to understand.

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Pereira headlined UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill while his UFC 303 rematch with Jiri Prochazka was a blockbuster fight. Pereira is one of the promotion’s stronger recent attractions, especially in a period when the UFC has leaned hard on active champions and current stars for game marketing.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil (R) defeates Magomed Ankalaev by TKO in the first round during a light heavyweight title bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

UFC 5 launched on October 27, 2023 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and its cover lineup featured Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Valentina Shevchenko. That mix gave EA a men’s champion, another current star, and a women’s champion, so if UFC 6 is approaching its reveal window, it would not be surprising to see the company again build its marketing around names with recent title relevance and strong fan recognition. Pereira fits that profile cleanly, even if the final cover art has not been revealed yet .

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EA Sports UFC 6 looks increasingly likely to arrive in June, the leak has been repeated by multiple outlets, and Pereira is a believable cover choice based on his visibility, popularity, and existing link to UFC 5 content. But until EA makes it official, the cover story belongs in the “likely” column, not the confirmed one.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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