Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong & Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis Booked for UFC 324

The UFC has officially revealed the matchups for UFC 324, scheduled for January 24, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This is the promotion’s first broadcast on Paramount+, the card a pivotal contender clash, and a heavyweight showdown guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong

On the main card, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley looks to reinsert himself into the title picture against the surging Song Yadong. O’Malley enters this contest aiming to erase the memory of his recent setback against Merab Dvalishvili. Known for his precision striking and unorthodox movement, “Suga” faces a stylistic challenge in Song, whose compact boxing and explosive power have overwhelmed recent opposition.

This matchup serves as a critical crossroads for both men. O’Malley needs a statement performance to justify an immediate rematch for the belt, while Song fights for his first crack at undisputed gold. The winner will likely secure the number one contender spot, adding immense stakes to this high-velocity striking battle.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis

The UFC has added a heavyweight bout to its January card in Las Vegas, pairing rising contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta against veteran Derrick Lewis. The matchup will take place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Lewis represents a significant challenge, as the veteran heavyweight has held the record for most UFC knockouts since his era in the division began. The American fighter holds 16 knockout victories within UFC competition. Lewis last competed in July 2025, when he defeated undefeated prospect Tallison Teixeira in just 35 seconds via knockout at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira in Nashville.

Standing at 78 inches in reach, Cortes-Acosta maintains distance effectively while landing 5.76 significant strikes per minute. His aggressive style has produced six knockout victories within the UFC, with three of those finishes occurring in the first round. This year alone, he has competed six times across various UFC platforms.

Cortes-Acosta enters the bout riding momentum from one of the most active and successful runs in recent UFC history. The 34-year-old Dominican heavyweight competed in November alone, scoring back-to-back knockout victories. On November 22, just three days after his previous bout, Cortes-Acosta stepped in on short notice against ranked heavyweight Shamil Gaziev at UFC Qatar, where he delivered a first-round finish in 82 seconds.

Prior to that, ‘Salsa Boy’ defeated Ante Delija via knockout in the opening round. His recent performances have vaulted him into contention, as he climbed to the number 6 ranking in the heavyweight division following consecutive victories. Earlier in the year, Cortes-Acosta defeated veteran Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision in January and earned a knockout victory over Ryan Spann in March, extending his UFC record to 16 wins and 2 losses.

UFC 324 shapes up as a landmark launch for the Paramount+ era, anchoring the new broadcast deal with fights that carry real historical weight for the sport. Framed by the bright lights of T-Mobile Arena and the UFC’s first major event of 2026.

The UFC 324 event currently features Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes and Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje.