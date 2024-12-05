UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan- Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in Los Angeles on Saturday 18th January 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Date: Sat, Jan. 18, 2025
- Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
- Broadcast: Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 1 a.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST
UFC 311 Full fight card
Main Card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Lightweight Title Fight
- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: Bantamweight Title Fight
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Mocaino: Lightweight
- Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill: Light Heavyweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder: Middleweight
Prelims
- Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light Heavyweight
- Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos: Bantamweight
- Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac: Heavyweight
- Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas: Middleweight
Early Prelims
- Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira: Lightweight
- Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez: Women’s Bantamweight
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight
- Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj: Bantamweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter: Flyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Makhachev vs. TsarukyanTale of the Tape
|Name:
|Islam Makhachev
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Country:
|Dagestan
|Georgia
|Age:
|33
|28
|Height:
|5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
|5 ft 7 in (1.70 m)
|Weight:
|155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb)
|155 lb (70 kg; 11.1 st)
|Reach:
|70 in (178 cm)
|72 in (183 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan takes place on Saturday, January 18th, at the Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 1 a.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Makhachev: -265 Favorite
- Tsarukyan: +215 underdog.
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan at the Intuit Dome tickets will be available here.
UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 310 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan?
