UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan- Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in Los Angeles on Saturday 18th January 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan Date : Sat, Jan. 18, 2025

: Sat, Jan. 18, 2025 Location : Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California Broadcast : Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 1 a.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

UFC 311 Full fight card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Lightweight Title Fight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: Bantamweight Title Fight

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Mocaino: Lightweight

Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill: Light Heavyweight

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder: Middleweight

Prelims

Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light Heavyweight

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos: Bantamweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac: Heavyweight

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas: Middleweight

Early Prelims

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira: Lightweight

Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez: Women’s Bantamweight

Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov: Bantamweight

Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj: Bantamweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter: Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Makhachev vs. TsarukyanTale of the Tape

Name: Islam Makhachev Arman Tsarukyan Country: Dagestan Georgia Age: 33 28 Height: 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) 5 ft 7 in (1.70 m) Weight: 155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb) 155 lb (70 kg; 11.1 st) Reach: 70 in (178 cm) 72 in (183 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan takes place on Saturday, January 18th, at the Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 1 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Makhachev: -265 Favorite

Tsarukyan: +215 underdog.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan at the Intuit Dome tickets will be available here.

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 310 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan?

