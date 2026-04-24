Arman Tsarukyan Reflects on Wealth and His Father’s Advice: “If You Have Money, Enjoy It.”

Arman Tsarukyan may be one of the UFC’s top lightweights, but his latest comments had little to do with rankings or title shots. Instead, Tsarukyan opened up about how his relationship with money has changed as he has gotten older, pointing to a lesson from his father that stayed with him for years: wealth matters most when it arrives at a time in your life when you can still enjoy what it brings.

As for what comes next, the market view suggests Tsarukyan is still seen as a live option in major lightweight matchups, even if nothing is settled yet. Current listed future odds which readers can follow with Pinco show him as an underdog against Ilia Topuria at around +170, with Topuria around -200, which gives a rough idea of where bookmakers rate him in one of the biggest possible fights on the table.

Arman Tsarukyan Opens Up about Money

Arman Tsarukyan says his view on money has changed with age, and he ties that mindset directly to a lesson from his father about enjoying success while it still means something to you.

In a recent clip shared by Ariel Helwani, Tsarukyan recalled asking his father why he bought nice cars for the family but not for himself, and said the answer stayed with him: when his father wanted those things, he did not have the money, and later, when he had the money, he no longer wanted them, which led Tsarukyan to his own line, “If you have money, enjoy it.”

“My father told me maybe 10 years ago, when I asked him, ‘Why do you buy us nice cars but not for yourself?’ He said, ‘When I wanted nice cars, I didn’t have the money. Now I don’t want those cars anymore—you just enjoy them instead of me.’ So I feel the same. When I was 18-20, I wanted different things. Now I’m almost 30, and I already want different things. By the time I’m 40 or 50, I won’t need these cars anymore. If you have money, enjoy it.”

Arman Tsarukyan opens up about his perspective on money and lessons learned from his father:



"My father told me maybe 10 years ago, when I asked him, ‘Why do you buy us nice cars but not for yourself?’ He said, ‘When I wanted nice cars, I didn’t have the money. Now I don’t want… pic.twitter.com/01dzpINiNr — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 22, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan is speaking from a place that fans often discuss, because his family’s financial background has long been part of the conversation around him. Tsarukyan has said his father works in construction in Russia, and he has previously explained that he spent time working with him before deciding that business life was not for him and that he wanted to focus on sport instead.

Tsarukyan has also pushed back on the idea that he simply grew up with an easy life. In past comments, he described hard years after the family moved to Russia, saying they had no house at first, his father worked all day, and at one stage they slept in a car before receiving help from a Dagestani family. Those details add context to the money quote, because the lesson he is repeating now is tied to a family story that began with struggle, work, and a father trying to build stability over time.

Tsarukyan framed it as a shift in priorities, saying that when he was 18 to 20 he wanted one set of things, but now, close to 30, he already wants different things, and expects that by 40 or 50 material wants like cars will matter even less. In that sense, his point was less about showing off wealth and more about timing: enjoy what you can while it still has meaning to you.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia is seen on stage during the UFC 311 press conference at Intuit Dome on January 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tsarukyan’s UFC run has made him one of the most proven lightweights in the division, even if his current position is hard to pin down. He entered the promotion in 2019 and gave Islam Makhachev a tough debut test that earned Fight of the Night, then built his rise with wins over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Matt Frevola, Joel Alvarez, Damir Ismagulov, Joaquim Silva, Beneil Dariush, Dan Hooker, and Charles Oliveira.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: (R-L) Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia kicks Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

As of early 2026, he is listed near the top of the lightweight rankings, but he remains in an odd spot because he is established enough to argue for a title shot while the division around him keeps moving. With Dana White saying Tsarukyan needs to work his way back and hinting that he has become a kind of problem behind the scenes, which explains why a fighter ranked near the top can still look stuck outside the clearest path to the belt.

For Tsarukyan, the money conversation seems to sit next to ambition rather than replace it, which helps explain why he continues to compete at the top of the UFC lightweight division while speaking openly about comfort, family wealth, and changing values with age.