Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje For Interim UFC Gold Made Official for UFC 324

Dana White announced the fighter lineup for UFC 324 on November 27, 2025, during the Thanksgiving Day NFL broadcast. The event will take place January 24, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and marks a significant card featuring title contention and marquee matchups. The UFC’s partnership with Paramount+ will be highlighted through the event’s placement.

Paddy Pimblett faces Justin Gaethje in a contest for the interim UFC lightweight title, triggered by champion Ilia Topuria’s absence from competition due to personal reasons.

Pimblett carries a professional record of 23 wins and three losses and has demonstrated consistency in the lightweight division with his last victory coming against Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025, via technical knockout. Gaethje maintains a commanding record at lightweight and currently ranks fourth in the division.

The English fighter Pimblett has accumulated 10 submission victories throughout his career, establishing his ground-fighting credentials alongside his striking improvements. Gaethje brings significant title experience and pound-for-pound recognition to the interim championship bout.

Topuria became the UFC’s tenth multi-division champion after defeating Charles Oliveira by first-round knockout on June 28, 2025, at UFC 317. The interim title structure provides both competitors an opportunity to establish championship credentials while Topuria addresses personal matters away from competition. The winner gains clear positioning for a future unification bout once Topuria returns.​

UFC 324 represents the UFC’s opening pay-per-view event under its partnership with Paramount+.

However, his performance at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025, signaled a critical evolution in his skill set.

However, his performance at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025, signaled a critical evolution in his skill set. Against former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, Pimblett displayed refined striking and distance management, securing a third-round technical knockout that vaulted him into title contention. This victory, combined with his submission threat, presents a complex tactical problem; opponents must respect his ground game while now accounting for his ability to finish fights on the feet.

Opposing him is Justin Gaethje, the division’s fourth-ranked contender and a fighter synonymous with damage. A former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje brings a pedigree built on NCAA Division I All-American wrestling from the University of Northern Colorado, though he rarely utilizes offensive grappling in the octagon.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Justin Gaethje reacts to his win in a lightweight fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Instead, “The Highlight” relies on crippling leg kicks and forward pressure that forces opponents into brawls. Gaethje’s resume includes victories over elite competition such as Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, validating his status as one of the most dangerous strikers in lightweight history. For Gaethje, this bout represents perhaps a final charge toward undisputed gold, leveraging his vast championship experience against the rising momentum of his British counterpart.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after defeating Michael Chandler of the United States by TKO in a lightweight fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

UFC 324 represents a pivotal moment for the organization, merging a new broadcast era on Paramount+ with a fight card that balances historical significance and competitive merit. As the promotion transitions away from its previous broadcast deals, this January 24 event at T-Mobile Arena serves as a statement of intent for the UFC’s future direction in 2026.

The UFC 324 event currently features Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes, Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong, and Alexa Grasso vs. Rose Namajunas.