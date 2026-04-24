Jorge Masvidal Calls Out “Lesbian” Chael Sonnen for Bare Knuckle MMA Match

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jorge Masvidal Calls Out "Lesbian" Chael Sonnen for Bare Knuckle MMA

Jorge Masvidal has turned a media spat with Chael Sonnen into a fight offer, doing it in the blunt style that has followed him for most of his career. On April 23, reports and social clips circulated showing Masvidal going off on Sonnen during a podcast appearance and inviting him to compete in Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred FC. The rant came after Sonnen said Masvidal was “lying” about return talks with the UFC, a claim that clearly struck a nerve.

Masvidal’s response did not stay in the usual back-and-forth lane. He mixed insults with a formal challenge, tying Sonnen’s name to Gamebred’s current push in the bare-knuckle MMA space. Masvidal’s company will return in 2026 with tournament plans at heavyweight and lightweight, each tied to a $500,000 prize, and events scheduled in the Dominican Republic and Miami. That gives Masvidal a real platform for the callout rather than a throwaway line for headlines.

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Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Chael Sonnen

Jorge Masvidal said:

“This motherf****r has some nerve. He’s transitioning into a woman. Now that he’s a lesbian, he thinks I can’t slap him. I can’t take this guy seriously – the greatest thing he did was tap out to Anderson Silva, and he was on seven different PEDs.”

He then pushed the challenge further and attached it to his promotion:

“Chael, I’ve got a proposition for you. I’m going to beat the brakes off you. I’ll pay you to come over to my promotion, bare-knuckle MMA. I’ll go up to heavyweight and beat the f***ing lesbian out of you.”

Sonnen has talked publicly in the past about being approached as a backup option for the 2024 boxing match between Masvidal and Nate Diaz, and one report on the current dispute links the two men’s history back to those kinds of remarks. Sonnen also remains one of the sport’s best-known talkers, so any direct challenge involving him tends to spread fast even when no bout is close to official.

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Masvidal’s shot about Anderson Silva and PEDs points to a real piece of Sonnen’s record. After UFC 117 in 2010, Sonnen tested positive for elevated testosterone levels following his loss to Silva, a case that became one of the most discussed drug stories in MMA at the time.

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For now, this is still a callout, not a booked fight. What is clear is that Masvidal used a current business venture, a current feud, and Sonnen’s old controversies to create a headline that landed across MMA media in a single day. Whether Sonnen answers with words or signs on the dotted line is the next part of the story.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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