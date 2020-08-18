UFC 252 in Las Vegas last weekend – certainly took a significant toll on a select few competing in the night’s main and co-main event. Co-headliner, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley is expected to spend a period on the sidelines – while curtain closers, Stipe Miocic, and Daniel Cormier must both deal with injuries from inadvertent eye-pokes.

Montana native, O’Malley dropped his first professional defeat at UFC 252, opposite bantamweight contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera – tweaking his right ankle in the lead up to a nasty finish. The DWCS product was caught with a calf kick moments before the three-minute mark of the opening frame and dealt with mobility issues up and until the finish.

The 25-year-old continually rolled his ankle before falling to his back, where he was met with a stiff elbow from Ecuadorian all-rounder, Vera – resulting in a stoppage from referee, Herb Dean. In a report, ESPN’s, Ariel Helwani – detailed how an early inspection ruled out any potential fracture, however – an MRI will determine if O’Malley suffered any ligament damage.

The Arizona resident will be medically suspended until February 12th. – whilst waiting on an orthopaedic doctor’s clearance which would allow him to compete before then.

In our headliner, both defending champion, Miocic, and challenger, Cormier suffered accident eye pokes, in the opening and third frame, respectively. Cleveland native, Miocic seemingly recovered from the brief stoppage in action – on his way to a successful unanimous decision retention.

Miocic, who has already been linked with potential defences against Francis Ngannou again, or Jon Jones – must be cleared by a retinal specialist, ahead of a return to competition before August 30th.

For Lafayette favourite, Cormier, however – vision in his left eye was almost non-existent ahead of the championship rounds. Announcing his decision to follow through on prior retirement plans, Cormier was diagnosed with a torn cornea after a visit to a medical facility. Although surgery was not initially required, the American Kickboxing Academy mainstay will be monitored to see if he will have to undergo a procedure.

Despite his decision to hang up his gloves, Cormier is also facing a period on the medical sidelines until February 12th. – before he gets cleared by an ophthalmologist.