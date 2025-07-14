Why Are NBA Players Flooding Mikael-Michelle Brown’s DMs? The Power Slap Star Spills

Power Slap star Mikael-Michelle Brown is getting a lot of love from NBA players these days.

Since making her promotional debut in December with a decision win over Emily Whitmire, Brown has become a popular figure on social media. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Brown revealed that her DMs have been overflowing with messages from fans, celebrities, and, more specifically, a slew of NBA players.

“My DMs now versus a couple of months ago are so different,” Brown said. “Um, half of them are people begging me to slap them in the face—and so I just go through those. “Then, uh, I have some pretty interesting, you know, celebrities in my DMs that I never thought. So, that’s always fun. I love to, you know, show my friends that—we laugh. And then, yeah, just, you know, a lot of date offers, which is cool. And then you know some of the mean stuff. But the DMs are definitely crazy.” “I will say the sport that seems to really be is NBA. I don’t know what it is. I don’t think I’ve ever had an NBA before, but they’re just coming from everywhere. So, I don’t know what it is with the NBA, but I will say that.”



A rising star in the world of combat sports, Brown recently turned down a lucrative offer from OnlyFans to sign with Passes, a platform for content creators founded by billionaire tech entrepreneur Lucy Guo.

Despite back-to-back losses, Mikael-Michelle Brown is proving to be a favorite among power slap fans

In March, Brown went toe-to-toe with Paige VanZant at Power Slap 12. She ultimately came up short, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the former UFC star and BKFC brawler. She returned to the podium in June only to be disqualified in the second round of her scrap with Ellie Dempster.

Before making her Power Slap premiere, Brown scored a 58-second knockout in her amateur mixed martial arts debut under the Tuff-N-Uff banner in 2019.