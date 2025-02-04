Sodiq Yusuff and the Growing Concern of the UFC’s Struggles with Racism and Bigotry

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC featherweight fighter Sodiq Yusuff recently voiced his frustration with the culture surrounding MMA. White men using the N-Word casually, Nazi athletes and blatant racism have made the UFC athlete stand up.

Sodiq Yusuff stated, “At a certain point we gotta want to be taken seriously. The people outside of the MMA echo chamber think it’s a bunch of racist and mentally challenged people in here. Every week someone goes outside and adds on to the stereotype. What are we doing?” His comments highlight a troubling pattern of behavior within the MMA community.

The issue of racism and bigotry in MMA is not new. Prominent figures such as boxing promoter Bob Arum have contributed to the perception of MMA as a problematic space. In 2009, Arum infamously described MMA fans as “skinhead white guys.”

Several UFC fighters have fueled this perception through their own controversial statements. For instance:

Sean Strickland, a former UFC middleweight champion, has openly admitted to holding far-right views, including past neo-Nazi affiliations. He has made homophobic comments, dismissed LGBTQ+ rights, and even joked about violence against marginalized groups. He recently discussed his least favorite race.

Bryce Mitchell, another UFC fighter, recently sparked outrage by praising Adolf Hitler and denying the Holocaust during a podcast episode. Mitchell described Hitler as a “good guy” who sought to “purify” Germany by targeting Jewish communities.

Colby Covington, a former relevant athlete, is known for his provocative persona and being and has made racially charged comments about Black fighters like Kamaru Usman and Tyron Woodley. Covington referred to Usman’s Nigerian heritage in derogatory terms and mocked Woodley’s support for Black Lives Matter

Conor McGregor has once again found himself at the center of controversy after using the N-word during a social media tirade targeting his longtime rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Additionally, Mike Perry has repeatedly used racial slurs, including the N-word.

The repeated controversies involving racism, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination have cast a shadow over MMA’s growth as a mainstream sport. Fighters like Sodiq Yusuff are calling for change, emphasizing that such behavior alienates potential fans. As MMA continues to expand globally, addressing these issues will be critical for its credibility.

