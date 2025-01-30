UFC Champion Belal Muhammad Targeted by Sean Strickland in Controversial Rant ‘Go Back to Palestine and Pick Up a Rock’

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has once again drawn criticism for inflammatory remarks, this time targeting UFC Champion Belal Muhammad and his advocacy for Palestine. The US-born Strickland criticized Belal Muhammad, telling him to go back to Palestine and mocking his public support for his home.

Sean Strickland on Belal Muhammad

The comments come amid an ongoing feud between the two fighters, Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad which is fueled by their opposing views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Muhammad, a Palestinian-American known for his vocal support of Palestine, has often used his platform to highlight the hardships faced by Palestinians. He has described himself as a “voice for the voiceless” and frequently carried the Palestinian flag during fights before the UFC banned flag displays in 2023.

Sean Strickland’s remarks have been widely criticized as he has and has often attacked those of the Muslim faith online. This is not the first time Strickland has made controversial statements about the conflict. In past exchanges, he has called for Palestinians to “bend the knee.”

In a recent video, Strickland lashed out at Muhammad, saying, “Belal, do me a favor, shut the f–k up. Go get on a boat, go back to Palestine, go pick up a rock and go f–g do something. I’m so sick of hearing you on the Twitter and talking s–t. Every time I see you, you have your head down like a f–g little girl.”

Muhammad has not shied away from responding to Strickland’s provocations in the past. In interviews and social media posts, he has labeled Strickland a “fake tough guy” and criticized him for making light of human suffering. “Somebody like that who’s sitting there laughing at people dying or making a joke out of it just shows what type of person he is,” Muhammad said in a recent podcast appearance.

There are no plans for the two fighters to face each other in the octagon since they compete in different weight classes. However, their ongoing war of words continues to further polarize the MMA community. Sean Strickland will look to reclaim his UFC middleweight championship upcoming at UFC 312. Belal Muhammad is not yet scheduled but holds the UFC welterweight title.

