UFC’s Joaquin Buckley Warns Conor McGregor: Say the N-Word Around Me I’ll Lay Hands on You

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley has sent a fiery statement targeting Conor McGregor and the use of racial slurs. New Mansa’ Buckley took to social media to address McGregor’s recent inflammatory remarks toward Khabib Nurmagomedov, which included the use of the N-word.

Joaquin Buckley Warns Conor McGregor Over N Word

Buckley expressed frustration not only at McGregor but also at UFC commentator and former champion Daniel Cormier for not publicly condemning the Irish fighter’s language.

In a now-viral post, Buckley wrote: “Surprise DC didn’t mention nothing about Conor calling his brother Khabib a n* or inbred 🤦🏿‍♂️ I feel like we too comfortable with anybody saying n** nowadays especially in the UFC. So with that being said, starting this trend back again: say n***/er around me, lay hands on U.”

This latest development follows months of tension between Buckley and McGregor. Buckley had previously called out McGregor after his UFC St. Louis victory in 2024, branding him a “lightweight midget” and accusing him of avoiding true welterweight competition.

Joaquin Buckley’s recent remarks add another layer to his feud with Cormier. The former heavyweight champion had publicly criticized Buckley’s earlier callout of Conor McGregor as “the worst in history,” prompting a heated back-and-forth on social media. Now, Buckley has taken aim at Cormier’s perceived silence on McGregor’s offensive language, accusing him of failing to defend his “brother” Khabib.

McGregor’s use of racial slurs has drawn widespread condemnation from fans and fighters. This is not the first time the Irish fighter has faced backlash for his incendiary comments; his feud with Khabib has often veered into personal attacks and controversial rhetoric.

With Joaquin Buckley continuing to climb the welterweight rankings and Conor McGregor set to return to action soon, this feud could have significant implications both inside and outside the octagon.