UFC Fighter Bryce Mitchell Praises Hitler “I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy.”

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has sparked widespread outrage after making controversial comments on his podcast, where he defended Adolf Hitler. The remarks have drawn backlash from fans and critics alike. The US-born Bryce Mitchell claimed that Hitler was a “good guy.” A sentiment that has raised alarm within the combat sports community.

Bryce Mitchell Praises Adolf Hitler

Since joining the UFC in 2018, the Arkansas-born Bryce Mitchell has compiled a record of 8-2 within the promotion and 17-2 overall in professional MMA. He is known for his background in Jiu-Jitsu.

On his podcast, Bryce Mitchell said of Adolf Hitler:

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy. Based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I really do think, before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country”

The Arkansas athlete continued:

“Was Hitler perfect? No. But he was fighting for his people, okay? And he wanted a pure nation. You know what the Jews was doing? They was charging interest.”

On Elon Musk, he said:

“If anything Elon Musk would be against Hitler. Because Hitler was for freedom, Elon Musk is for control. Elon Musk wants to put a chip up your ass and know every thought and control every move that you make.”

Mitchell has publicly expressed skepticism about science, including denying gravity and promoting flat-earth theories. His social media posts have also sparked outrage due to homophobic remarks and anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Mitchell has stated that he plans to homeschool his son to avoid what he perceives as harmful influences from public education, including exposure to literature like Edgar Allan Poe. He frequently incorporates religious elements into his public persona, such as bringing a Bible into the Octagon or praying after fights.