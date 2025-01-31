Conor McGregor’s Feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov Hits New Low with N-Word Slur

The controversial former UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once again ignited public outrage with inflammatory remarks targeting his long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a social media post, McGregor used the N-word in a tirade aimed at Khabib and his family. The comments have drawn sharp criticism from fans, fighters, and commentators alike.

Conor McGregor Attacks Khabib Nurmagomedov with Racial Slur

The animosity between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most infamous rivalries in mixed martial arts history. Their feud peaked at UFC 229 in 2018, where Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round. The fight was followed by a chaotic brawl involving both fighters’ teams, stemming from months of personal attacks. McGregor had insulted Khabib’s religion, family, and homeland.

Since then, despite Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 2020 retirement as an undefeated champion, Conor McGregor has continued to hurl insults at his rival. This latest incident marks a new low in their ongoing feud.

Conor McGregor’s career has been marred by controversies both inside and outside the octagon. From his infamous 2018 bus attack targeting Khabib to derogatory comments about Khabib’s Muslim faith and family. His behavior has led to legal issues, fines, and widespread condemnation.

In addition to his feud with Khabib, McGregor has faced backlash for other incidents, including punching an elderly man in a Dublin bar in 2019 and making death threats against Dustin Poirier and his family after losing their trilogy fight in 2021. He was also found guilty of rape in 2024.

On X, Conor McGregor said:

“Show yo wife nigga. Show yo kids nigga. Cousin fuckin motherfuckin hidin motherfucker. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition.“

Khabib has yet to respond publicly to McGregor’s latest outburst. Known for his emphasis on respect and discipline, Khabib has previously condemned McGregor’s behavior as unbecoming of a professional athlete.