Stephen Thompson provides update on nasty leg injury from UFC Nashville

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has provided an update on the nasty leg injury that he suffered at UFC Nashville.

Last Saturday night, Stephen Thompson battled it out with Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of UFC Nashville. While many felt as if he should’ve been awarded the victory, that wasn’t the case – and he was instead handed a defeat via split decision.

In addition to that, Stephen Thompson also suffered a shin gash that went straight to the bone. It was a real cause for concern during the fight and afterwards, a lot of fans and pundits were asking how he was healing.

In a video posted to social media, Stephen Thompson provided some clarity on the situation.

Stephen Thompson provides update on his shin

“Nashville you are amazing! To my fans, I love y’all!! Thank you for your love and support always. Pops, thank you for always being in my corner, love you! To my team back home, thank you for all of your help for this fight camp. I felt great out there. Thank you to my team @ParadigmSports for always taking care of me! Also, shout to the @ufc Docs for stitching me up! Shin is split to the bone so time to focus on healing up!”

“Gotta get back and heal my shin up, maybe do some more shin conditioning [laughs]. Love you guys.”

Thompson is a true fan favorite in the mixed martial arts community and while he may be in the twilight of his career, many still want to see him compete for as long as possible. Hopefully, we all get the chance to see him get in there and compete again.

If we don’t, though, we should all be grateful that we were able to watch someone as talented as ‘Wonderboy’ in the cage.