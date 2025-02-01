Bryce Mitchell posts statement amid pro-Adolf Hitler comments: ‘I’m definitely not a Nazi’

UFC featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell has released a statement on social media this evening after he came under fire for outlandish comments regarding the Holocaust, as well as former German dictator, Adolf Hitler, in which he claimed the Austrian-born chancellor was a “good guy.

Mitchell, the current number thirteen ranked featherweight contender under the umbrella of the UFC, most recently featured at UFC 310 in December, landing a ground strikes knockout win over Kron Gracie.

However, this week, Arkansas native, Mitchell came under major fire after he claimed the above-mentioned Austrian-born German dictator, Hitler was a “good guy” who he would have liked to have fished with in the past, as well as questioning the events of the Holocaust, and attempted to justify the treatment of Japanese prisoners in internment and work camps.

Set to go unpunished by the UFC following his comments — which promotional CEO, Dana White labelled as “disgusting”, Mitchell’s right to free speech according to the long-time promotional leader would see him skirt any form of reprimanding.

” Let me get some f*cking dumb sh*t out of the way first here,” UFC CEO, Dana White said. “I’m out here having fun doing Power Slap tonight. And I’m sure you guys heard what Bryce Mitchell said. If you haven’t, he said some probably — I’ve heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one’s probably the worst. When you talk about Hitler, he’s responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people. World War II was the deadliest war in history. Fifteen million military deaths, 45 million civilians, and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II.

“Second of all, Hitler was one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” White said. “That’s the problem with the Internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We’ve obviously reached out to Bryce, and when we read what he said and let him know how we feel about it, we’re beyond disgusted. So for those of you that don’t know what’s going on, good, you’re lucky. For those of you that do, that’s what I have to say about it.”

“It’s free speech,” Dana White insisted when questioned if Bryce Mitchell would be reprimanded for his comments. “I don’t have to love it, you don’t have to love it.”

And tonight on social media, Mitchell claimed he was “definitely not a Nazi”, before revealing he did not “condone” the “evil” acts of Hitler during his time as chancellor of Germany.

Bryce Mitchell claims he’s “definitely not a Nazi” in statement posted online

“I’m sorry I sounded insensitive,” Bryce Mitchell wrote on his official Instagram account. “I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact. (Adolf) Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can all agree on that. I’m definitely not a Nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did.”

Bryce Mitchell releases first statement after his controversial comments earlier this week pic.twitter.com/bxA2I7aRlp — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 1, 2025

“In the future I will b (sic) much more considerate wen (sic) talkin (sic) about the suffering of all the peoples (sic),” Bryce Mitchell wrote.