“Mike can really hurt Jake” – Boxing Icon ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley Predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

Boxing icon ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley thinks Mike Tyson still has the power to do some serious damage to Jake Paul.

On Friday, November 15, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ will return to the boxing ring for his first professional fight in nearly two decades. Emanating from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ‘Iron’ will scrap with ‘The Problem Child’ who goes into the bout 31 years younger than the former unified heavyweight world champion.

That factoid has frustrated a lot of pundits who believe Paul is just setting himself up for another easy win against a combat sports legend who’s past his prime.

But even at 58 years old, some believe that Mike Tyson still has his signature power and if he manages to land one good one, it could be lights out for Paul in The Lone Star State.

Shane Mosley thinks Tyson has the power to put Paul’s lights out

One of those believers is Mosley, who spent some time training ‘The Problem Child’ for his pro boxing debut in 2020 and his showdown with Nate Diaz last year.

“If Mike really hits Jake, Mike can really hurt Jake, and I know what Mike can do and what Jake can do,” Mosley told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t think Jake really understands how hard Mike can hit. Mike is 58, but these are two-minute rounds and all fighters have pride. I don’t think Mike will be going in there to lose to Jake Paul. Jake thinks he can take a shot. “In the first five or six rounds, and what makes this so fun, is that getting hit by Mike Tyson is dangerous, very dangerous. Jake will have to tire Mike out. Jake will need to understand how these punches will come at him. People need to understand that a bar fight between two guys is one thing, a professional fighter, especially a former world champion, regardless of age, is still a very dangerous man who can seriously hurt you. I don’t know how long they would be able to hurt you [laughs], but these are punches from people who have been throwing punches all their lives” (h/t talkSPORT).

Jake Paul goes into his 12th career boxing match with a 10-1 record, his lone loss coming against Tommy Fury via split decision in February 2023. Since then, Paul has earned a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz, a couple of first-round KOs against Andre August and Ryan Bourland, and a sixth-round finish over the BKFC’s ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry.

Meanwhile, Tyson has been largely absent from the world of boxing since a June 2005 loss against Kevin McBride. Iron’ did return to the ring in 2020 for a charity boxing bout with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. that went a full eight rounds before being declared a draw.

In the interim, Tyson has been cashing checks via his Tyson 2.0 line of premium hemp products.