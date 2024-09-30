Conor McGregor Predicts Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Winner: “No one gives a f* about him.”

The Notorious’ Conor Mcgregor offered his thoughts on the upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match during an odd live stream.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is set to face Mike Tyson in an anticipated boxing match on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This bout is a clash between the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-professional boxer and the legendary 57-year-old former heavyweight champion.

Originally scheduled for July 20, the fight was postponed due to Tyson suffering from a medical issue. The event will be streamed globally on Netflix, making it their entry into the world of sports streaming. The match will consist of eight rounds of two minutes. Both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves, which are heavier than standard boxing gloves. Despite being labeled as an exhibition initially, both fighters have confirmed that knockouts will be allowed, adding an element of seriousness to the encounter.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing world defeating various UFC castoffs such as Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva, among others. Most recently, he is coming off a victory over BKFC and UFC athlete ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

Mike Tyson

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history having collected the status of undisputed during his run. But, the US-born athlete has not been active for nearly 20 years and is now almost in his sixties. But, fans hold out hope that the heavyweight slugger can score a KO win against Jake Paul when they meet as Tyson exceeded expectations when he defeated Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match a few years earlier.

Conor McGregor on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor offered his feelings towards the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match during a live stream with Duelbits. The Irish-born McGregor lit up and drank some booze on this stream.

When asked about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, McGregor said:

“Thoughts on Tyson-Jake Paul? I actually have Tyson’s marijuana. I’m going to show love to Mike Tyson… This is Mike Tyson kush straight from his farm, I had someone go out and grab it for us. Mike Tyson, this is your stock. “I don’t give a b****ks. They’re wearing 14oz gloves and it’s two-minute rounds, is it? Who gives a b*****ks? I hope Mike rattles the little dope, no one gives a f**k about him. How is that even in the f**king Dallas stadium?” [Ht Middleeasy]

The next fight for Conor McGregor has long been in discussions but not confirmed. The UFC fighter has two more fights left on his UFC contract and is looking to fight out both in 2025 then is considering walking away from the organization.