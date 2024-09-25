Mike Tyson jokes he may fight ‘High’ against Jake Paul in boxing return: ‘That’s a possibility’

Former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson claims he may actually enter the ring against Jake Paul in November in his boxing return under the influence of marijuana — as he prepares to snap a lengthy retirement from the squared circle.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight champion in professional boxing, is slated to make his return to the ring in November, taking on outspoken puncher, Jake in a professional match in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson talks preparation for Jake Paul boxing match

And the 58-year-old has revealing that while he has refrained from smoking weed ahead of his return to the ring — broadcast of Netflix in a main event setting, he may enter the ring against Paul under the influence of marijuana later this annum.

“I’m almost 60 years gold, he’s (Jake Paul) 27, so I don’t know,” Mike Tyson told Jimmy Kimmel Live during a recent interview. I started Jake Paul off [in his professional boxing career]. On my fight [card] with Roy Jones Jr., I allowed him on the undercard. I decided to start him, and now I’m trying to finish him. In this particular fight, he has to go. I don’t look at this like it’s going to be an easy fight, this guy is going to be prepared but I’m prepared for it.”

“That’s part of fighting, I’m nervous, too,” Mike Tyson explained. “But the closer I get to the fight, the less nervous I get. I’m training extremely hard. I start at 11am, and I might leave the gym at 5 [pm]. I have smoked — but I won’t anytime soon. I’m going to be so high on life, yeah. That’s a possibility [I’ll smoke marijuana before the fight], too.”

In his most recent venture to the ring — albeit in an exhibition setting, Brooklyn veteran, Tyson turned in a split decision draw in a WBC scored bout against the above-mentioned former champion, Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020.