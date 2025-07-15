Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen – UFC Odds and Fight Preview

Marvin Vettori is set to face Brendan Allen in a heated middleweight showdown at UFC 318, held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The fight is highly anticipated not just for its potential rankings implications, but also because of the personal bad blood between the two, which boiled over into an infamous casino brawl last year. Originally scheduled to face each other in April 2024, the bout was delayed due to injury but the animosity has only intensified, providing extra spice for this grudge match.

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen – Odds

Brendan Allen enters UFC 318 as the clear betting favorite, with his odds consistently around -200 to -270 depending on the online sportsbook platform. Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, is generally considered a sizable underdog with odds in the +175 to +240 range. For example, Allen is -205 at some books, while Vettori can be found at +175 or even +240 for those hoping to maximize a potential underdog payout. In plain terms, betting markets heavily back Allen to win.

Traditionally, Vettori’s fights almost always go to decision – he has never been finished in the UFC, and his last eight fights all went the distance. Allen’s recent fights also tend to end in a decision, though his submission game is always a threat. Still, some analysts are predicting there might be a finish in this one, but the dominant betting lines, used alongside football betting software, still lean toward the fight going all the way.

The odds started with Allen as a modest favorite (around -200), and as UFC fight night approached, his odds shifted slightly in his favor – reaching as high as -270 at some points – before settling a bit just above -200. This means that most of the betting action and money has been on Allen, driving his odds even further into favorite territory. By contrast, Vettori opened around +170 and his underdog odds grew slightly (up to +240 in some markets) as more people backed Allen. There was a brief period in early July where Vettori’s odds were at their longest, but they settled as bookmakers adjusted to the flow of bets.

Allen is favored to win, either by decision or possibly a late submission, and the fight is expected by many to go the distance. The odds moved steadily toward Allen as interest in him as a favorite grew, but Vettori’s toughness means bettors aren’t ruling out a gritty upset or a full three-round war.