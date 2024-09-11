Joe Rogan Sad Mike Tyson Will be Fighting Jake Paul: “I wish he didn’t do it”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has expressed his dissatisfaction at Mike Tyson going up against Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Later this year, Mike Tyson will step into the ring once again for a showdown with Jake Paul. It’s a matchup that many are excited to see, but on the flip side, plenty are quite worried to see Tyson get back in there at his age.

Plus, with Paul being known for his knockout power, there are concerns over the long-term health of Tyson.

The hope is that everything goes swimmingly and we get a fun, competitive contest. In the eyes of Joe Rogan, though, this isn’t what Mike Tyson should be doing at 58.

Joe Rogan expresses sadness over Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

“I wish he didn’t do it. I wish it wasn’t a thing,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “I wish it wasn’t a thing where a 58-year-old guy was going to fight a 28-year-old. That said, I fully support his desire to do it. What, is he going to live forever? No, he’s not going to live forever. Maybe he wants one more shot at it. Maybe his body can do one more fight. I don’t know.

“He looks great on the mitts, but I can look good on the mitts, especially if you’re watching 30-second clips. What you want to see is him sparring. You want to see him hitting the bag for multiple rounds. Let’s see three rounds hard on the bag. I want to see what you can do. I want to see how your feet move. I want to see what it looks like if you’re off balance when you’re throwing combinations.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Hopefully, the great Mike Tyson walks out fairly unscathed on November 15.