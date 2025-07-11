Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Gets Cheeky and STUNS at Weigh Ins

Alycia Baumgardner, the undisputed super featherweight champion, is back in the Madison Square Garden spotlight this Friday, defending her collection of WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts against Spain’s undefeated Jennifer Miranda. The stakes? Every major title at 130 pounds and a chance for Miranda to become Spain’s first-ever undisputed boxing champion.

Alycia Baumgardner Gets Cheeky

The boxing world champion Alycia Baumgardner stunned fans at the weigh-ins, wearing heels, and showed a little cheek.

Baumgardner, with a 15-1 record and seven knockouts, is known for her aggressive, power-driven style – she’s not called “The Bomb” for nothing. She likes to set the pace early, throw heavy shots, and isn’t shy about going for the finish if she smells blood. Her path to the top included a highlight-reel knockout of Terri Harper and a tense split decision win over Mikaela Mayer, showing she can both blast and box when needed.

Jennifer Miranda, meanwhile, brings a 12-0 record but only one knockout, so don’t expect her to try and out-bomb Baumgardner. Instead, Miranda’s game is built on technical skill, movement, and the hope that she can outbox and outlast the champion.

She’s the WBA interim champ and enters as the clear underdog, but with a nation’s hopes on her back, she’s not just here to make up the numbers.

The fight is part of a big night for women’s boxing, sharing the card with the Taylor vs. Serrano trilogy. Baumgardner is the overwhelming favorite, but Miranda’s got history to chase and nothing to lose. Expect Baumgardner to press the action and Miranda to try and keep things neat – at least until someone’s plan comes undone.