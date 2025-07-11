Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Gets Cheeky and STUNS at Weigh Ins

ByTimothy Wheaton
Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Gets Cheeky and STUNS at Weigh Ins

Alycia Baumgardner, the undisputed super featherweight champion, is back in the Madison Square Garden spotlight this Friday, defending her collection of WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts against Spain’s undefeated Jennifer Miranda. The stakes? Every major title at 130 pounds and a chance for Miranda to become Spain’s first-ever undisputed boxing champion.

Alycia Baumgardner Gets Cheeky

The boxing world champion Alycia Baumgardner stunned fans at the weigh-ins, wearing heels, and showed a little cheek.

Alycia Baumgardner hot butt

Baumgardner, with a 15-1 record and seven knockouts, is known for her aggressive, power-driven style – she’s not called “The Bomb” for nothing. She likes to set the pace early, throw heavy shots, and isn’t shy about going for the finish if she smells blood. Her path to the top included a highlight-reel knockout of Terri Harper and a tense split decision win over Mikaela Mayer, showing she can both blast and box when needed.

READ MORE:  How Jake Paul’s Words Became Butterbean’s Greatest Motivation - Out of His Wheelchair

Jennifer Miranda, meanwhile, brings a 12-0 record but only one knockout, so don’t expect her to try and out-bomb Baumgardner. Instead, Miranda’s game is built on technical skill, movement, and the hope that she can outbox and outlast the champion.

Alycia Baumgardner hot weigh ins

She’s the WBA interim champ and enters as the clear underdog, but with a nation’s hopes on her back, she’s not just here to make up the numbers.

Alycia Baumgardner hot weigh ins

The fight is part of a big night for women’s boxing, sharing the card with the Taylor vs. Serrano trilogy. Baumgardner is the overwhelming favorite, but Miranda’s got history to chase and nothing to lose. Expect Baumgardner to press the action and Miranda to try and keep things neat – at least until someone’s plan comes undone.

Alycia Baumgardner hot (2)
Alycia Baumgardner legs
Boxing Champ Alycia Baumgardner Gets Cheeky and STUNS at Weigh Ins butt
Boxing Queen Alycia Baumgardner Flaunts Fight-Ready Physique on Social Media Ahead of World Title Showdown

READ MORE:  The Chilling Secret Behind Mike Tyson’s Most Devastating Punch, Revealed for the First Time

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts