Shadasia Green Outslugs Savannah Marshall to Capture Unified Super Middleweight Title – Taylor vs. Serrano 3 Highlights

Shadasia Green walked away with the biggest win of her professional boxing career on Saturday night as part of the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 fight card in NYC.

While the first three rounds were fairly competitive, Green was hit with a one-point deduction in the fourth for excessive holding after being issued a hard warning in the second stanza. That prompted Green to pick things up in the fifth, connecting with a right hand that had Marshall desperately trying to clinch up and hold on.

The ‘Sweet Terminator’ continued her onslaught, but the bell ultimately saved Marshall.

From that point, the tide started to turn in favor of Green. However, Marshall was far from done, delivering a solid bounce-back round in the eighth to narrow the scorecards.

Both ladies laid it all on the line in the final two rounds, but neither was able to secure a finish, sending us to the scorecards to find out who would walk away with the unified Ring Magazine, IBF, and WBO world female super middleweight championship.

Official Result: Shadasia Green def. Savannah Marshall via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 96-93).

Check Out Highlights from Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green: