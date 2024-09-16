‘Iron’ Mike Tyson Stares Down Jake Paul with a Face of Stone at Dallas Cowboys Game

The fun and games are over, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has changed to a steely demeanor as it pertains to his fight against Jake Paul later this year. The two had a face-off at Cowboys Stadium during an NFL football game.

Mike Tyson Stares Down Jake Paul

On the jumbotron, Jake Paul flashed hand signs while Mike Tyson had a face of stone.

Mike Tyson is not having it with Jake Paul 😂 pic.twitter.com/VKZETQHnbG — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 15, 2024

During another staredown, Mike Tyson had a steely attitude to Jake Paul:

On the field, the two had another staredown and it was all business for ‘Iron’ Mike.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This match was postponed earlier this year due to Tyson experiencing health issues related to an ulcer. Fans are excited about this event while others are not. It will be streamed live on Netflix.

The fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds, with both fighters wearing 14-ounce gloves, which are heavier than the usual boxing gloves. Jake Paul has a record of 10 wins and 1 loss, with 7 of those wins coming by knockout. He is 27 years old, stands 6’1″, and weighs around 230 pounds for this fight, which is heavier than his typical fighting weight. On the other hand, Mike Tyson, who is 58 years old and will turn 58 by the time of the fight, has a record of 50 wins and 6 losses, with 44 knockouts.

‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson is one of the all-time greats in heavyweight boxing history, but his best years are well behind him having retired in 2005 after a series of losses. ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul has found success in the boxing ring against former UFC athletes such as Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and others.

In addition to the main event featuring Paul and Tyson, there will be a co-main event between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which is expected to be a significant matchup in women’s boxing. The undercard will also feature notable fighters like Julio César Chávez Jr. and Ashton Sylve.