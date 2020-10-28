Former UFC welterweight champion, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler is reportedly out of his scheduled UFC 255 matchup with the polarizing, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry on November 21 due to injury – with the latter now staking his claim for a pairing with uber-prospect, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev at middleweight instead.

Lawler, who dropped his fourth-consecutive loss at UFC Vegas 8 in August in a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to fellow welterweight staple, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Neil Magny, along with Perry was notably absent from the UFC 255 main card during the promotion’s broadcast of UFC 254 last weekend on ‘Fight Island’.

With the search actively ongoing to secure a short-notice replacement for Perry – the brash Flint, Michigan native has offered to meet with the already booked, Chimaev as high as 185-pounds in a short-notice tie.

“So @Ruthless_RL pulled out (of the fight) due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt“

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 28, 2020

Chechen-born finisher, Chimaev is scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 15 on December 19 opposite surging contender, Leon ‘The Rocky’ Edwards, however, a quickfire turn around wouldn’t prove uncharted territory for the AllStars trainee.

Making his promotional debut during the promotion’s first visit to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE this summer – Chimaev laid waste to both John Phillips and promotional newcomer, Rhys McKee in devastating fashion, in the space of a record-setting ten-day period. At UFC Vegas 11 in September, Chimaev finished grappling ace, Gerald Meerschaert with a spectacular one-punch knockout in just seventeen-seconds.

For Perry, the 29-year-old has been under the magnifying glass recently, following an incident with an elderly patron at a Lubbock, Texas establishment following his unanimous decision win over Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4 in June – where he was infamously cornered by only his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. Perry has also recently denied allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson.

In August, Perry also named the above-mentioned Chimaev on a ‘death list‘ alongside the likes of Niko Price, Michel Pereira, Nicolas Dalby, and arch-rival, former welterweight title challenger, Darren ‘The Gorilla’ Till.