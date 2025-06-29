History Made! Ilia Topuria Crushes Charles Oliveira with Vicious KO to Claim Lightweight Title – UFC 317 Highlights
Ilia Topuria made quick work of Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 headliner on Saturday night.
As expected, ‘El Matador’ looked to end things early against Oliveira, quickly closing the distance and lighting up ‘Do Bronx’ with a series of combinations. That prompted Oliveira to clinch up and try to drag his opponent to the mat. However, it was Topuria who would end up on top, immediately advance to side control, and nearly catch Oliveira in a crucifix.
Oliveira attacked Topuria’s leg, forcing the former featherweight king to retreat. After a quick reset on the feet, Topuria closed the distance once again and unleashed a vicious right hook that caught Oliveira clean, rendering him unconscious and sending him crashing to the canvas.
A couple of superfluous hammer fists later, referee Marc Goddard brought a halt to the contest just before the halfway point of the opening round.
Official Result: Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira via KO (right hook) at 2:00 of Round 1 to win the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.