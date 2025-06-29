History Made! Ilia Topuria Crushes Charles Oliveira with Vicious KO to Claim Lightweight Title – UFC 317 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira - UFC 317 Highlights

Ilia Topuria made quick work of Charles Oliveira in the UFC 317 headliner on Saturday night.

As expected, ‘El Matador’ looked to end things early against Oliveira, quickly closing the distance and lighting up ‘Do Bronx’ with a series of combinations. That prompted Oliveira to clinch up and try to drag his opponent to the mat. However, it was Topuria who would end up on top, immediately advance to side control, and nearly catch Oliveira in a crucifix.

gettyimages 2222690333 612x612 1

Oliveira attacked Topuria’s leg, forcing the former featherweight king to retreat. After a quick reset on the feet, Topuria closed the distance once again and unleashed a vicious right hook that caught Oliveira clean, rendering him unconscious and sending him crashing to the canvas.

A couple of superfluous hammer fists later, referee Marc Goddard brought a halt to the contest just before the halfway point of the opening round.

gettyimages 2222690337 612x612 1
gettyimages 2222690307 612x612 1

Official Result: Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira via KO (right hook) at 2:00 of Round 1 to win the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.

gettyimages 2222691526 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

