In arguably the best performance of his long stint at welterweight, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Neil Magny picked up a mostly one-sided unanimous decision win over former division best, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler. With the victory, the Elevation Fight Team trainee moves closer to Georges St-Pierre’s record for most wins in the history of the welterweight division, needing just two more to equal the former champion.

Displaying his wrestling chaps early and often, Magny scored four successful takedown attempts opposite short-notice replacement, Lawler – controlling the veteran former gold-holder on cue from the top. Landing significantly more total strikes, Magny almost setup a twister in the second-frame – with Lawler defending expertly.

Even in the third round, Magny, shrewdly pulled-guard following a decent counter from Lawler, forcing a reset. Popping a constant jab and a blood summoning step-in knee, Magny picked up his third consecutive win in 2020 with a 30-27 (x3) unanimous decision win.

Below, check out the highlights from our entertaining co-headliner of the night.

