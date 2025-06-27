Exclusive | Niklas Stolze’s Quest for Meaning in MMA and Anti-Poaching

ByTimothy Wheaton
Exclusive | Niklas Stolze’s Quest for Meaning in MMA and Anti-Poaching

Niklas Stolze, the German mixed martial artist known as “Green Mask,” is set to compete at Oktagon 73 this weekend in Hamburg, Germany. Ahead of his fight, Stolze sat down for an in-depth interview titled “Man’s Search for Meaning,” where he discussed not only his career in the cage but also his passion for animal rights and anti-poaching efforts in South Africa.

Inside the Mind of Niklas Stolze: MMA, Mindfulness, and Making a Difference

Niklas Stolze, who has fought professionally since 2014 and notably competed in the UFC, described how his journey in MMA has always been about personal growth and pushing boundaries, but he also revealed a deeper motivation behind his work outside the sport. Niklas Stolze explained that while fighting fulfills him personally, his involvement in anti-poaching initiatives allows him to make a broader impact.

READ MORE:  Jon Jones’ Cryptic Tweets Spark Confusion Amid Hit-and-Run Allegations

He is currently in the early stages of becoming a certified anti-poacher, undergoing training in tracking, survival skills, and firearm certifications. Stolze emphasized the importance of teamwork in his projects, crediting close friends and collaborators for the production of his anti-poaching videos and the success of his initiatives. Niklas Stolze described the experience of working in South Africa as transformative, highlighting the beauty of the landscape and the majesty of seeing wildlife in its natural habitat.

In addition to his work in MMA and conservation, Stolze spoke about the universal drive for adventure and self-discovery, particularly among young men. He reflected on how living off-grid and relying on his own skills has reconnected him to a sense of purpose and vitality. Stolze also opened up about his recent adoption of breathwork and meditation, crediting these practices with helping him regain confidence and inner peace after setbacks in his fighting career. He now approaches his upcoming bout with a focus on mindfulness and performance rather than the pressure to win, expressing gratitude for his team, fans, and the support of Oktagon MMA.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria Sees Through Oliveira’s Plan: “That’s What He’ll Try to Do - Good Luck”

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts