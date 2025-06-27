Exclusive | Niklas Stolze’s Quest for Meaning in MMA and Anti-Poaching

Niklas Stolze, the German mixed martial artist known as “Green Mask,” is set to compete at Oktagon 73 this weekend in Hamburg, Germany. Ahead of his fight, Stolze sat down for an in-depth interview titled “Man’s Search for Meaning,” where he discussed not only his career in the cage but also his passion for animal rights and anti-poaching efforts in South Africa.

Inside the Mind of Niklas Stolze: MMA, Mindfulness, and Making a Difference

Niklas Stolze, who has fought professionally since 2014 and notably competed in the UFC, described how his journey in MMA has always been about personal growth and pushing boundaries, but he also revealed a deeper motivation behind his work outside the sport. Niklas Stolze explained that while fighting fulfills him personally, his involvement in anti-poaching initiatives allows him to make a broader impact.

He is currently in the early stages of becoming a certified anti-poacher, undergoing training in tracking, survival skills, and firearm certifications. Stolze emphasized the importance of teamwork in his projects, crediting close friends and collaborators for the production of his anti-poaching videos and the success of his initiatives. Niklas Stolze described the experience of working in South Africa as transformative, highlighting the beauty of the landscape and the majesty of seeing wildlife in its natural habitat.

In addition to his work in MMA and conservation, Stolze spoke about the universal drive for adventure and self-discovery, particularly among young men. He reflected on how living off-grid and relying on his own skills has reconnected him to a sense of purpose and vitality. Stolze also opened up about his recent adoption of breathwork and meditation, crediting these practices with helping him regain confidence and inner peace after setbacks in his fighting career. He now approaches his upcoming bout with a focus on mindfulness and performance rather than the pressure to win, expressing gratitude for his team, fans, and the support of Oktagon MMA.