A welterweight matchup of former division kingpin, ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler, and the polarizing ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has been added to UFC 255 on November 21st. – with a location and venue for the event yet to be disclosed by the promotion.

Hoping to prevent a fifth-consecutive defeat, former welterweight champion, Lawler most recently featured opposite streaking division mainstay, Neil ‘The Haitian Sensation’ Magny at UFC Fight Night Vegas 8 in August – dropping a one-sided unanimous judging loss.

For Flint, Michigan born striker, Perry – the 28-year-old rebounded to the winner’s enclosure opposite grappler, Mickey Gall at UFC Fight Night Vegas 4 in June of this year. Perry infamously brought with him a single corner person to the contest – his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez. Footage emerged after the fight of Perry involved in a physical altercation with an elderly patron at a Lubbock, Texas restaurant. News of the 170-pound pairing was first reported by ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani.

Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler is booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 24, 2020

Slumping opposite the likes of former world champions, Colby Covington, Ben Askren, and Rafael dos Anjos prior to his judging loss to Magny earlier this year – San Diego native Lawler has fallen some considerable height from welterweight stardom achieved back in December of 2014.

Claiming the throne opposite fellow former titleholder, Johny Hendricks – Lawler would score classic title defences opposite two-time foe, Rory MacDonald, and Carlos Condit over the course of the following two years.

14-6 contender, Perry has amassed a 7-6 promotional résumé since his promotional bow opposite Hyun Gyu Lim back in 2016 at UFC 202. A punishing boxer, Perry has finished the aforenoted, Lim, Danny Roberts, Jake Ellenberger, and Alex Reyes, with strikes.

Hoping to regain form and score his most high-profile career win to date, Perry has dropped recent defeats to surging division kickboxer, Geoff Neal, as well as gritty challenger, Vicente Luque.

UFC 255 takes place on November 21st. with both the male and female equivalent of flyweight gold up for grabs. Taking headlining honours, Deiveson Figueiredo looks to secure his first successful defence when he meets with one-time bantamweight best, Cody Garbrandt. In our co-main event, dominant 125-pound queen, Valentina Shevchenko draws former Invicta FC titleholder, Jennifer Maia.