Beneil Dariush returns with decision win over Renato Moicano – UFC 317 Highlights

Returning to action for the first time since 2023, veteran lightweight stalwart, Beneil Dariush has snapped his two-fight losing run with an impressive unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Renato Moicano in the pair’s rescheduled clash on the main card of UFC 317.

Dariush, who most recently headlined UFC Fight Night Austin, suffered a brutal opening round knockout loss to Arman Tsarukyan. Prior to that, the Kings MMA staple had seen his impressive eight-fight winning run halted in blistering fashion in a first round knockout loss against former champion, Charles Oliveira.

For Moicano, the Brasilia fan-favorite took main event honors on short-notice at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year, suffering a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission loss against Islam Makhachev.

Returning tonight in a pairing with fellow top-10 contender, Moicano, perennial contender, Dariush managed to both outstrike and grapple Moicano over the course of three rounds, landing a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over the Brazilian star.

Below, catch the highlights from Beneil Dariush’s decision win over Renato Moicano