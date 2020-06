Spread the word!













Mike Perry returned to the win column on Saturday night.

Perry battered Mickey Gall over three rounds in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 4. It was a particularly intriguing bout as Perry’s girlfriend was his sole corner for the fight.

She didn’t need to give much advice as Perry was too much for Gall as he dropped him in the second round and dominated him in pretty much every aspect of the fight.

You can watch the highlights below:

"You're all talking that mess."



Doubters proved wrong tonight 🤫 #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/KWkkwNVd1C — UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2020

What did you make of Perry’s performance?