A high-stakes welterweight matchup of the streaking perennial contender, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards, and captivating upstart, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev will take main event honours at UFC Vegas 15 on December 19 from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Undefeated in his last eight, Birmingham based challenger, Edwards was reinstated to his #3 rank in the welterweight division tonight, after he was originally removed from the pile due to inactivity yesterday afternoon. Fifteen months removed from his last appearance, Edwards headlined UFC Fight Night San Antonio in July of last year, taking a unanimous decision win over former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos.

Set for his stunning fourth Octagon walk since his UFC bow in just July of this year, Chechen-born force, Chimaev scored a shocking seventeen-second one-punch knockout win over Roufusport mainstay, Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11 in September. News of the welterweight headliner was initially penned by ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani.

Hoping to finally secure his premier tilt at welterweight gold, Edwards added the above mentioned RDA to a lengthy winning record, which includes eye-catching victories over talented grappler. Gunnar Nelson, former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone, as well as triumphs over Vicente Luque, and current ACA welterweight titleholder, Albert Tumenov.

Arguably the biggest breakout star on the promotion’s books this year – 26-year-old emerging talent, Chimaev has already laid waste to both John Phillips, and former Cage Warriors contender, Rhys McKee in the space of just ten days on ‘Fight Island’ in July.

Originally floated as a potential opponent for former middleweight and welterweight title challenger, Demian Maia after his shocking win over Meerschaert – the promotion have instead booked him opposite championship hopeful, Edwards.

With a victory, Edwards would surely cement his status as number-one contender in the division, however, if Chimaev strikes it four-from-fou this year in the Octagon alone, he may just earn himself a stunning crack at 170-pound spoils.