Payton Talbott Bounces Back with Impressive Victory Over Felipe Lima – UFC 317 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima - UFC 317 Highlights

Payton Talbott climbed back into the win column with an impressive performance against Felipe Lima to kick off the UFC 317 main card.

The opening round saw Talbott and Lima engage in some entertaining grappling exchanges. Lima managed to score an early takedown, but Talbott did a good job of scrambling his way on top and raining down some solid ground-and-pound strikes.

Before long, Lima regained the dominant position, though he struggled to keep Talbott’s back on the mat.

gettyimages 2222677353 612x612 1

Talbott really started to flex his newfound ground game in the second, getting on top of Lima no less than three times during the stanza. Tablott ended the round in full mount, dropping bombs that forced the Brazilian to give up his back. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time left for Talbott to take advantage of the position.

READ MORE:  Exclusive | Niklas Stolze’s Quest for Meaning in MMA and Anti-Poaching
gettyimages 2222677353 612x612 2

Potentially down two rounds, Lima immediately looked to get things down to the mat in the third. He managed to do so, but Talbott fought his way back up and turned the tables in the second half of the round.

After clipping Lima with a spinning heel kick near the fence, Talbott mounted Lima and unloaded on his opponent through the final bell, securing his fourth career win inside the Octagon.

gettyimages 2222677789 612x612 1

Official Result: Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

gettyimages 2222676656 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima at UFC 317:

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira Still Chasing History: 'I’m Hungry, I’m Thirsty, I’m Ready'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts