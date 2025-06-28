Payton Talbott Bounces Back with Impressive Victory Over Felipe Lima – UFC 317 Highlights

Payton Talbott climbed back into the win column with an impressive performance against Felipe Lima to kick off the UFC 317 main card.

The opening round saw Talbott and Lima engage in some entertaining grappling exchanges. Lima managed to score an early takedown, but Talbott did a good job of scrambling his way on top and raining down some solid ground-and-pound strikes.

Before long, Lima regained the dominant position, though he struggled to keep Talbott’s back on the mat.

Talbott really started to flex his newfound ground game in the second, getting on top of Lima no less than three times during the stanza. Tablott ended the round in full mount, dropping bombs that forced the Brazilian to give up his back. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time left for Talbott to take advantage of the position.

Potentially down two rounds, Lima immediately looked to get things down to the mat in the third. He managed to do so, but Talbott fought his way back up and turned the tables in the second half of the round.

After clipping Lima with a spinning heel kick near the fence, Talbott mounted Lima and unloaded on his opponent through the final bell, securing his fourth career win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

