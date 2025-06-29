Alexandre Pantoja rolls through Kai Kara-France with submission to retain title – UFC 317 Highlights

Racking up his fourth successful title defense in just two years tonight, Brazilian star, Alexandre Pantoja continues to knock back all comes to his throne — making lightwork of Kai Kara-France with a dominant third round rear-naked choke win at UFC 317.

Pantoja, a dominant flyweight champion, had been sidelined since UFC 310 at the end of last year, on that occasion stopping promotional newcomer, Kai Asakura with a second round rear-naked choke to top the card.

And taking on former interim flyweight title challenger, Kara-France — an ultra aggressive Pantoja turned on the pace early in their co-main event clash tonight.

Taking down the Kiwi striker in the first round during the initial exchanges, Alexandre Pantoja almost wrapped up a quickfire arm-triangle choke in the opening round, with Kara-France gutting through it.

However, with one way traffic en route in the third round, Pantoja tould once more take the back of Kara-France — this time locking onto a rear-naked choke, eventually forcing a submission from the gutsy challenger.

Following his title defense — the fourth of his dominant run, Pantoja was joined in the Octagon by Joshua Van — fresh from his barnburner tonight against Brandon Royval, vowing to defend his crown against him next.

Check out the highlights from Alexandre Pantoja’s huge win over Kai Kara-France