ByTimothy Wheaton
Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Breaks Silence on Son Raja Jackson’s Wrestling Incident "Forgive Me"

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has spoken out publicly for the first time following a violent incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, at a professional wrestling event in Los Angeles. Video footage shows Raja intervening during a match and delivering repeated strikes to wrestler Stuart Smith, known as Syko Stu, who was reportedly unconscious in the ring.

The assault caused serious injury to Smith and has sparked an ongoing investigation by Los Angeles police. As the situation unfolds, Rampage Jackson expressed regret over the incident while emphasizing his role as a father navigating a difficult moment.

Law enforcement authorities in Los Angeles have opened an investigation into the Raja Jackson incident, which was livestreamed on the platform Kick and has since gone viral. In the footage, Raja Jackson slides into the ring, lifts Smith overhead and body-slams him onto the mat. When Smith remained motionless, Jackson unleashed more than twenty punches to his head before other wrestlers intervened to restrain him. Smith was treated at a local hospital and remains in critical care, though family members report that he is now awake and has some memory of the assault.

In a statement on social media, Rampage Jackson conveyed conflicting emotions as a parent and a public figure. “I feel bad about what happened to SykoStu. I don’t condone what my son did at all,” he wrote, highlightinghis dual role.

“I’m a father, so you know I gotta have my son’s back. But I’m gonna let justice play out.” Reflecting on the challenges of parenthood in crisis, he added, “Being a father in hard moments like this, sometimes you’re proud of your kid and sometimes you’re not. At the end of the day you’re still a father.” Jackson expressed hope for reconciliation with Smith, stating, “Hopefully one day I can meet SykoStu and shake his hand. I hope SykoStu can forgive me as a dad for not understanding everything. Let’s see what happens”.

Rampage Jackson’s post sought to clarify the circumstances leading to the altercation. He noted that Smith had struck Raja with a canned drink prior to the match, and that Raja believed he was executing a scripted “payback” move that was part of the show. “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring. I thought it was part of the show. It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong. Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this,” Jackson explained.

Raja Jackson

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, which has operated for 17 years, issued a formal apology to fans and patrons and emphasized its commitment to athlete safety. The organization expressed ongoing concern for Smith and promised to monitor his recovery closely. Onlookers within the wrestling community have condemned the violence, while some figures within combat sports have offered divergent views on the sport’s blurred lines between performance and physical risk.

