Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend and former Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, is in serious hot water after attacking a wrestler from Knokx Pro wrestling organization, known as Syko Stu.

Raja seemingly reached his boiling point after being hit in the head with a can in the backstage parking lot at the event. The tense moment between the two was interrupted when other wrestlers informed Stu that Raja was not, in fact, a “worker” (professional wrestler).

Stu can be seen extending his hand for a handshake multiple times. After appearing to accept the apology, Raja Jackson was encouraged by members of the organization to “get his receipt back” in the ring. At one point being given a signal to enter the ring.

The events leading up to, and immediately following, the attack were all documented via Raja’s Kick stream. A detailed breakdown of the incident was done by YouTuber “Mand,” who released a video analyzing the footage from the stream. This being the first video on Mand’s channel, it has already amassed over a million views in less than 24 hours.

Needless to say, both the MMA community and the broader internet/streaming audience are shocked and disturbed by this act.

“Premeditated Murder” Fighters, Podcasters, and Influencers React to Raja Jackson’s Assault

The MMA community has not minced words about Raja Jackson’s assault. During the “Ray Longo Minute” segment of the Anik and Florian Podcast, acclaimed coach of multiple world champions Ray Longo called the attack “premeditated murder” in response to Kenny Florian saying it was “uncalled for.”

YouTuber The MMA Guru, who co-hosts a show with UFC GOAT Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, posted a 41-minute video reacting to the incident. In the opening of the video, he says: “Raja Jackson is a dumb animal that belongs in a fucking cage for the next 30 to 40 years. End of discussion.”

Former UFC heavyweight and current podcaster Brendan Schaub had this to say on a recent episode of The Schaub Show: “I got nothing – you can’t defend this.”

The backlash extends beyond the niche MMA online scene. The most famous man on the internet, MrBeast—who has 425 million YouTube subscribers at the time of writing—posted a tweet about the incident and offered to help the hospitalized veteran.

Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd..



Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 25, 2025

Another popular YouTuber and streamer, Penguinz0, who has over 17 million subscribers on YouTube alone, also posted a video reacting to the event. Within a day, the video had already surpassed 2 million views. “I think you could make a very strong case that this is attempted murder.”

The story is being covered by a variety of major news outlets, including Yahoo Sports, TMZ, BBC News, and CBS Sports.

With many well wishes for Stu’s speedy recovery having been posted, and commented. Not only the MMA community, but the entire world now waits to see what the outcome will be for Raja Jackson after this shocking assault.