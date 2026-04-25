Epic Finish! Ryan Spann Sleeps Marcus Buchecha with Crushing KO – UFC Vegas 116 Highlights

Ryan Spann made waves in his return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 116, brutally knocking out Marcus Buchecha in the second round of their main card opener.

Spann found himself in a tough position early, getting taken down by the multi-time BJJ world champion a mere 90 seconds into the bout. However, ‘Superman’ did a solid job of scrambling his way back up, though things didn’t stay upright for long. Buchecha shot in for another takedown, but temporarily found himself on the bottom before Spann disengaged.

Buchecha tried to get things back to the mat one last time in the closing seconds of the stanza, but Spann had no interest in playing the grappling game.

In the opening minute of the second, Buchecha received two warnings from referee Herb Dean for extending his fingers.

Once that bit of business was out of the way, Buchecha went right back to spamming takedowns. Unable to get Spann to the mat, ‘Superman’ lunged in with a 3-2 straight down the pike, sending Buchecha flying across the cage and prompting the referee to step in and immediately call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Ryan Spann def. Marcus Buchecha via KO (straight right) at 2:10 of Round 2.

Check out Highlights From Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 116:

Brutal‼️ Ryan Spann manda a dormir a Marcus Buchecha para terminar la pelea en el segundo round 🫨#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/SGC5ozXEa6 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026