Rampage Jackson’s Son, Raja Jackson, Hospitalizes Wrestler During California Event – Possibly Deceased

Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, remains under scrutiny after a violent assault on professional wrestler Stuart Smith during a live-streamed wrestling event in California on August 23, 2025.

Raja Jackson Hospitalized Wrestler in Shocking Wrestling Event Assault

The incident occurred at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event that was broadcast live on the streaming platform Kick. Jackson entered the ring during a match, lifted Smith – who performs under the ring name Syko Stu – on his head and slammed him onto the mat. Jackson then mounted the seemingly unconscious wrestler and delivered more than 20 consecutive punches to his head before other wrestlers intervened.

The assault stemmed from an earlier confrontation at the venue where Smith allegedly struck Raja Jackson with a can at the entrance, mistaking him for a fellow performer. Video footage shows Raja responding firmly, warning Smith not to disrespect him again, and telling his stream audience he would “get his get back”. Approximately 30 minutes later during Smith’s scheduled match, Raja carried out the attack.

Wrestler Syko Stu Injured in Violent Attack at Knokx Pro Wrestling Incident

Wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp reported that while some form of physical interaction had been planned as part of the show, the level of force and the resulting injuries to Smith were not scripted. Smith, a U.S. Army veteran who has spoken about using professional wrestling as therapy for PTSD, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following the assault.

Another video has surfaced were the refs try to help the veteran Wrestler who was beat up by Raja Jackson . Praying for him pic.twitter.com/1oCFVP5Ahk — Ace 𖣂 (@ihyAcexx) August 24, 2025

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson issued a public statement addressing the incident, confirming that Smith was awake and stable. The elder Jackson described the situation as “a work that went wrong” – wrestling terminology for a planned segment that escalated into real violence. He revealed that Raja had suffered a concussion from sparring just days before the event and should not have been participating in any physical activity.

Raja Jackson – Rampage Jacksons son almost kills a pro wrestler live on Kick. The wrestler is still out cold and could possibly die. pic.twitter.com/fxFmu3Exb8 — DahtSick💫 (@DahtSick) August 24, 2025

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL,” Rampage Jackson stated. “He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith”.

A video has surfaced of Raja Jackson following the incident. He was instructed to perform a double-leg takedown on the wrestler and throw a few fake punches. The caller stated that the wrestler was still knocked out in the ring and even used the word ‘flatlined. pic.twitter.com/mitsN6dSMl — DahtSick💫 (@DahtSick) August 24, 2025

Wrestling historian Dave Meltzer, founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, called the incident “the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a ring.”

Raja Jackson was subsequently banned from the Kick streaming platform following the incident. Reports indicate that police are investigating the assault, with many observers suggesting the premeditated nature of the attack could result in criminal charges.

Rampage Jackson’s son was just BANNED on KICK for beating up a man flatlined in the ring..



Fighter could possibly be d*ad 😳pic.twitter.com/wBbWDAYKhf — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) August 24, 2025

Smith’s condition has been reported as stable, with Rampage Jackson confirming he was awake and conscious following the initial hospitalization. However, the long-term effects of the head trauma he sustained remain under medical evaluation.