Carlos Ulberg Sets Bold Recovery Timeline For Early UFC Return After ACL Surgery: “We’re Moving Pretty Good”

Carlos Ulberg is convinced his time on the sidelines will be brief.

“Black Jag” captured the light heavyweight title earlier this month, scoring a stunning first-round knockout of former champion Prochazka in the UFC 327 main event.

At first, it seemed like his title opportunity might slip away after he injured his knee and was visibly hindered early on. But the New Zealander turned the fight around in a flash, unleashing a devastating left hand that floored “BJP” before pouring on follow-up shots to secure an emphatic finish.

It later emerged that Carlos Ulberg had torn his ACL and has since undergone successful surgery, an injury that typically sidelines fighters for at least nine months before a return is even considered.

Despite that, the newly crowned champion is optimistic about making his comeback sooner than anticipated.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand reacts after a knockout victory against Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Carlos Ulberg Targets Accelerated Return After ACL Surgery

During a recent interview with the UFC, Carlos Ulberg opened up about his successful ACL surgery on his right knee and detailed his ongoing rehab work at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

“I’m working with the PI. The staff here have been amazing,” Ulberg said. “I’m just real positive about the progress and the rehab. It’s an ACL (injury). We went into the surgery thinking this could be between six to eight months or so, longer for some. But, you know, with the progress that we’ve got at the moment, it’s only been a week now and we’re moving pretty good. I think we’ve got a good formula going, and the body is healing really fast.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (R-L) Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand kicks Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

“Black Jag” added that the medical team has been impressed with the pace of his recovery, while expressing confidence that he can outpace the usual timeline and make a quicker return to the Octagon.

“I think we’re just impressed that the surgery went well. We’ve done it quickly and then got on to the rehab as soon as we could. I think it just comes down to the staff has just been on me about it. We’re doing two a day, and I think we’ll be alright. I think it just comes down to the mentality that I have and the belief that I know that I’m going to get there a lot quicker than anyone else.”