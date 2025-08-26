Sean Strickland: Why Raja Jackson Should Not Go To Prison for Attack in the Ring

Sean Strickland doesn’t believe Raja Jackson should do any prison time for his heinous attack on Stuart Smith.

Jackson, the son of former UFC and PRIDE FC star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, jumped in the ring during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley over the weekend and brutally battered Smith, better known by his in-ring name Syko Stu.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Jackson slid into the ring, picked Smith up, and violently slammed him to the canvas before unleashing 23 full-force punches to the unconscious entertainer.

It was recently reported that the Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating the altercation, though no arrests have been made.

While many are calling for Jackson to face charges of aggravated assault, or even premeditated attempted murder, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland suggested that throwing the book at Jackson would do him no good in the long run.

“Jackson’s kid shouldn’t go to jail. Prison should always be a last resort,” Strickland wrote on X. “I was arrested at 19 for two felony a GBIs. I would of spent 5 to 6 years in prison if the DA had its way. “After 6 years in a cell coming out with nothing, being indoctrinated with gangs and violence. I guarantee I would of killed someone. There was one guy telling me about how he picked up a murder charge and I remembered being impressed by him. That would of been my future. “Instead I plead and took 100 days jail or work release. A ton of anger management and a decent amount of victim restitution. After a miserable two years of court. Luckily a lawyer took my case for free because I didnt have a dollar to my name. Bottom line is its not about the person in prison its about who they become when they’re out of prison and I believe if I wasnt offered that deal I would be dead today and more than likely would of resulted in someone else death as well. “My two cents…. Rehabilitation over prison always.”

Smith facing a ‘difficult recovery’ following Raja Jackson assault

The most recent update from Smith’s family revealed that the pro wrestler is conscious, but will have “‘a difficult recovery ahead” after sustaining “severe injuries to his head.”

Knokx Pro Wrestling Academy, a WWE ID affiliate school operated by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, called Jackson’s action “heinous” and “egregious” in a statement released Sunday.