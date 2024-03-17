Nate Diaz unleashes stunning tirade on UFC contracts: ‘They want you to die before you get out’
Former lightweight championship challenger and perennial UFC star, Nate Diaz has hit out at the current contract structure under the banner of the promotion – as well as leaping to the defense of two-time opponent, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor who appears to be on ice, currently.
Diaz, a former welterweight contender and one-time lightweight title chaser under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, completed his contractual obligations officially back in November 2021, departing with an impressive win.
Headlining UFC 279 that September prior, Stockton native, Diaz turned in a spectacular fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson in the pair’s impromptu welterweight main event fight.
Since making a professional boxing debut, The Ultimate Fighter winner, Nate Diaz made his first venture to the ring in a 10-round fight with social media star, Jake Paul in August of last year, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss.
Slated to make his sophomore outing in the ring later this summer, Diaz is set to fight fellow former UFC title challenger, Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their 2019 Octagon battle, in Inglewood, California.
Nate Diaz defends Conor McGregor’s absence from UFC
And expressing his interest in a return to mixed martial arts at UFC 306 in September at the Las Vegas Sphere as part of a monumental event for the organization, Diaz has hit out at the way contracts are laid out – ahead of a massive antitrust suit coming down the tracks in the coming weeks, claiming the UFC would rather a fighter “die” before fighting elsewhere whilst under contract.
“This was me for years before Conor (McGregor) even got here [the UFC],” Nate Diaz posted on his X account, in response to outcry from Conor McGregor regarding a lack of activity on a planned return to the sport. “They want u to die before u get out these contracts it’s up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you. Free Conor it’s at [St.] Patty’s Day in this b*tch.”
Sharing his displeasure with a failed return to the Octagon back in December of last year in January, McGregor revealed he had stopped a rigorous training regime as a result, and cited a lack of motivation as a long-anticipated return continues to hit roadblocks.
What are your thoughts on Nate Diaz’s latest outburst against the UFC?