Jorge Masvidal predicts early stoppage win over Nate Diaz in June boxing fight: ‘I’ll get him out of there in two rounds’

Former UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is fired up ahead of his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

After some uncertainty, the rematch between Masvidal and Diaz, this time taking place in the boxing ring, is official and will take place on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The bout is set to be a 10-rounder and will be set at the pugilistic light-heavyweight limit of 175lbs.

The pair previously fought for the BMF title in the main event slot of UFC 244 back in late 2019. Jorge Masvidal would handily win the contest, dropping and hurting Diaz on multiple occasions before the fight was called off due to cuts.

Jorge Masvidal plots stoppage of Nate Diaz in June

Since then, the pair have parted ways with the UFC and have begun to test the waters of boxing. Diaz fought, and lost, to Jake Paul last August and Masivdal has been interest in the switch for some months now. While the pair are now entering the very latter stages of their careers, Masvidal at least appears to be taking the fight very seriously.

Appearing on The MMA Hour, ‘Gamebred’ promised a violent affair when the pair meet in a few month’s time.

“I want to murder this guy,” Jorge Masvidal began. “And it’s nothing personal with him, but I want to beat the f****** brakes off him. He always said that the referee saved me. I don’t think anybody with common sense would agree. So I think this fight right here puts an end to all that bulls***.

“I’m going to be in the best shape of my life,” he continued. “I know he’s going to be in the best shape of his life — it’s not like he’s fighting Jake Paul and he’s coming up off the couch. He knows that if he’s not in shape, I’m going to make him look bad and I’ll get him out of there in two rounds.

Masvidal continued, urging Diaz to get in the gym and get in shape ahead of their fight, unless he wants to get seriously hurt.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“He knows with me you’ve got to die every day in the gym to maybe step in that ring and have a fighting chance,” Masvidal said. “Because I don’t play that s**t, man. I’m trying to kill this motherf****r, and he knows it personally. He has the scars to prove it. He sees them things every day in the mirror when he looks at it and knows, ‘This guy is going to try to f*****g kill me, bro.’ So Nate, get your ass in shape because I’m coming to break your f*****g face, brother.”

