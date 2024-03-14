Jorge Masvidal predicts early stoppage win over Nate Diaz in June boxing fight: ‘I’ll get him out of there in two rounds’

ByMurdo Todd
Jorge Masvidal predicts stoppage win over Nate Diaz in June boxing fight I stop him in two rounds

Former UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is fired up ahead of his boxing match against Nate Diaz. 

After some uncertainty, the rematch between Masvidal and Diaz, this time taking place in the boxing ring, is official and will take place on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The bout is set to be a 10-rounder and will be set at the pugilistic light-heavyweight limit of 175lbs.

Nate Diaz set to fight Jorge Masvidal in boxing rematch in Inglewood on June 1

The pair previously fought for the BMF title in the main event slot of UFC 244 back in late 2019. Jorge Masvidal would handily win the contest, dropping and hurting Diaz on multiple occasions before the fight was called off due to cuts.

READ MORE:  Dana White refuses to book Conor McGregor - Nate Diaz 3 at Las Vegas Sphere: 'I'm not doing that fight'

Jorge Masvidal plots stoppage of Nate Diaz in June 

Since then, the pair have parted ways with the UFC and have begun to test the waters of boxing. Diaz fought, and lost, to Jake Paul last August and Masivdal has been interest in the switch for some months now. While the pair are now entering the very latter stages of their careers, Masvidal at least appears to be taking the fight very seriously.

Appearing on The MMA Hour, ‘Gamebred’ promised a violent affair when the pair meet in a few month’s time. 

“I want to murder this guy,” Jorge Masvidal began. “And it’s nothing personal with him, but I want to beat the f****** brakes off him. He always said that the referee saved me. I don’t think anybody with common sense would agree. So I think this fight right here puts an end to all that bulls***.

READ MORE:  Marlon 'Chito' Vera reveals his home was broken into while in Miami for UFC 299 fight with Sean O'Malley

“I’m going to be in the best shape of my life,” he continued. “I know he’s going to be in the best shape of his life — it’s not like he’s fighting Jake Paul and he’s coming up off the couch. He knows that if he’s not in shape, I’m going to make him look bad and I’ll get him out of there in two rounds. 

Masvidal continued, urging Diaz to get in the gym and get in shape ahead of their fight, unless he wants to get seriously hurt. 

Jorge Masvidal cements retirement after Justin Gaethje laughs at BMF fight in UFC
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“He knows with me you’ve got to die every day in the gym to maybe step in that ring and have a fighting chance,” Masvidal said. “Because I don’t play that s**t, man. I’m trying to kill this motherf****r, and he knows it personally. He has the scars to prove it. He sees them things every day in the mirror when he looks at it and knows, ‘This guy is going to try to f*****g kill me, bro.’ So Nate, get your ass in shape because I’m coming to break your f*****g face, brother.”

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland argues for title fight rematch with UFC star Dricus du Plessis: 'That needs to be run back'

Who wins, Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?

READ MORE:  Report: Jake Paul - Mike Tyson boxing fight targeted to be sanctioned professional match on July 20

Latest Posts

Latest Posts