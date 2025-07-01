Payton Talbott Explains Bond With Frank Ocean: “The Universe Just Connects People”

UFC bantamweight rising star Payton Talbott has broken his silence on the persistent rumors linking him romantically to Grammy-winning musician Frank Ocean. The speculation began earlier this year when the pair were spotted together, including a lunch date and a UFC fight.

Payton Talbott and Frank Ocean

Speculation reached a fever pitch after Frank Ocean posted a candid photo of Payton Talbott on his Instagram stories on Valentine’s Day, and Payton shared a photo of Ocean on Valentine’s Day.

Talbott addressed the rumors in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, where he offered clarity about the nature of their relationship. He explained:

“He just reached out to me after my fight a year ago on International Fight Week and we’ve just kind of kept contact. We hung out a couple times and just had a lot of appreciation for each other in our respected careers. It was kind of strange and unexpected at first, but after meeting him, he’s just a normal person—very special and gifted, but just a person. He’s not a fight fan. The universe just connects people.”

Payton Talbott emphasizing that their connection developed naturally and was not something he had anticipated. Talbott admitted, referencing Frank Ocean’s reputation for privacy and his own focus on his MMA career.

Payton Talbott, who recently secured a major victory at UFC 317, is determined to keep the spotlight on his fighting career.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Payton Talbott of the United States punches Felipe Lima of Brazil during their bantamweight bout during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Payton Talbott delivered a standout performance at UFC 317, marking a significant comeback after his first professional loss earlier in the year. Facing Felipe Lima, the former OKTAGON champion, Talbott opened the main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and secured a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 in his favor.