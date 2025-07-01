Payton Talbott Explains Bond With Frank Ocean: “The Universe Just Connects People”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Payton Talbott on Bond With Frank Ocean: “The Universe Just Connects People”

UFC bantamweight rising star Payton Talbott has broken his silence on the persistent rumors linking him romantically to Grammy-winning musician Frank Ocean. The speculation began earlier this year when the pair were spotted together, including a lunch date and a UFC fight.

Payton Talbott and Frank Ocean

Speculation reached a fever pitch after Frank Ocean posted a candid photo of Payton Talbott on his Instagram stories on Valentine’s Day, and Payton shared a photo of Ocean on Valentine’s Day.

Talbott addressed the rumors in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, where he offered clarity about the nature of their relationship. He explained:

“He just reached out to me after my fight a year ago on International Fight Week and we’ve just kind of kept contact. We hung out a couple times and just had a lot of appreciation for each other in our respected careers. It was kind of strange and unexpected at first, but after meeting him, he’s just a normal person—very special and gifted, but just a person. He’s not a fight fan. The universe just connects people.”

Payton Talbott emphasizing that their connection developed naturally and was not something he had anticipated. Talbott admitted, referencing Frank Ocean’s reputation for privacy and his own focus on his MMA career.

READ MORE:  ‘Not Living Like an Athlete’ Tom Aspinall Says Insiders Knew Jon Jones Was Done ‘He’s Not in the Gym'

Payton Talbott, who recently secured a major victory at UFC 317, is determined to keep the spotlight on his fighting career.

gettyimages 2222677789 612x612 1
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Payton Talbott of the United States punches Felipe Lima of Brazil during their bantamweight bout during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Payton Talbott delivered a standout performance at UFC 317, marking a significant comeback after his first professional loss earlier in the year. Facing Felipe Lima, the former OKTAGON champion, Talbott opened the main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and secured a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 in his favor.

payton talbott frank ocean
READ MORE:  Dana White Crowns Ilia Topuria UFC’s New Superstar After UFC 317 KO - Level With Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Georges St-Pierre

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts