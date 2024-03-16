Conor McGregor provides new update on UFC return: ‘Negotiations are ongoing, I’m eager for a return’

Former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed he retains just a pair of fights on his current contract with the UFC – and reveals negotiations are currently underway for him to finally book the first of those two outings with the promotion.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since 2021, most recently headlining UFC 264 in a trilogy rubber match fight with former interim lightweight titleholder, recent UFC 299 big winner, Dustin Poirier.

And fracturing his left tibia and fibula in brutal fashion against the Lafayette native leading to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss – McGregor returned early last year to coach The Ultmate Fighter 31 against Michael Chandler – with a view to the pair fighting after the seasonal finale.

However, despite plans, McGregor has yet to be make good on his comeback, calling for a September fight at the Las Vegas Sphere against Nate Diaz atop a massive UFC 306 – ultimately to no avail with Dana White confirming he would not be booking that fight between the duo.

Currently in the midst of a promotional tour ahead of the Amazon Prime release of ‘Road House’ next week, McGregor has provided another update on his fighting future – having claimed he was losing interest in training and pursuing a comeback amid failed landings back inside the Octagon in both December and January.

Mandatory Credit: Greg Doherty

However, confirming earlier reports that he retains just two fights on his current deal, McGregor expressed his eagerness to make a comeback, before confirming negotiations are ongoing for him to make a return.

Conor McGregor “eager” for comeback fight

“I’m eager for [a return],” Conor McGregor told Swedish outlet, Moviezine. “We’re in the first quarter of 2024, there’s still a good chunk of the year left.”

“I’ve got two fights left on my contract,” Conor McGregor explained. “Negotiations are ongoing.”

Receiving a recent call out from lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett during his time away from the sport, McGregor was also the subject of a cheeky jibe from the above-mentioned, Poirier, who informed media that the Dubliner knew all about his check right hook, after his win against Benoit Saint Denis.

Do you expect Conor McGregor to make his return to the UFC this year?