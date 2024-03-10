Dana White refuses to book Conor McGregor – Nate Diaz 3 at Las Vegas Sphere: ‘I’m not doing that fight’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has no interest in booking a long-anticipated trilogy rubber match between former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz later this year at UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere – despite both fan-favorites expressing their interest in competing on the card.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in 2021 against last night’s big winner, Dustin Poirier, in the pair’s heated trilogy rubber match.

And linked with a comeback fight against Conor McGregor in a potential return to the UFC, Stockton veteran, Diaz finished his contractual obligations back in 2022 with a stunning fourth round guillotine choke win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Staking his claim for a headlining slot at UFC 303 during International Fight Week at the end of June, McGregor urged organizational Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell to finally nail down a return for him against The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler.

Furthermore, the Dubliner announced plans to fight the aforenoted, Diaz during Mexican Independence Day weekend in September – in a stunning UFC 306 event at the monumental Las Vegas Sphere, to much fan appeal.

Dana White vetos Conor McGregor – Nate Diaz 3 at The Sphere

However, touching on the subject of booking a trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz at that card in September, promotional boss, White immediately shut down a third fight between the two at UFC 306.

“I’m looking for Mexican’s (fighters) at the [Las Vegas] Sphere, on Mexican Independence Day,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 299 last night. “Oh, okay – yeah, no. I’m not doing that fight.”

Attending last night’s massive UFC 299 event in Miami, Diaz turned watched on as the above-mentioned Poirier rallied to stop Benoit Saint-Denis with a brutal win – before Sean O’Malley successfully defended his title with a one-sided shutout win over title challenger, Marlon Vera in the pair’s title re-run.

Do you expect Conor McGregor to fight Nate Diaz again?