Look: Mackenzie Dern Swaps Fight Gloves for Lingerie in Viral Boudoir Shoot

Top-tier Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern recently traded her fight gloves for something a bit more lacy, stepping into the world of boudoir photography, going nearly nude.

Teaming up with photographer Juan Cardenas, Dern’s lingerie photoshoot turned heads and offered fans a new, glamorous look at the usually battle-ready athlete.

Known for her dominance on the mats, think multiple IBJJF World Championships and an ADCC gold medal, Mackenzie Dern’s foray into boudoir, nearly nude lingerie shoot, was met with a flurry of supportive (and poetic) fan comments, ranging from “Simply perfect” to “Beautiful as rain in the garden.” It’s not every day you see a fighter celebrated for both armbars and artistry.

Mackenzie Dern chose to do the boudoir photoshoot for a mix of personal and professional reasons. Collaborating with avant-garde photographer Juan Cardenas for his Inspiration Issue, Dern saw the project as a chance to showcase a different side of herself, one that blends her athleticism with femininity and highlights her versatility outside the octagon.

Mackenzie Dern, who earned her black belt under her father Wellington Dias, has been a force in the MMA world since her transition in 2016. She’s built a reputation as one of the most dangerous submission specialists in the UFC strawweight division, with her slick grappling and ever-improving striking keeping her in the title conversation.

Her most recent bout was a headline rematch against Amanda Ribas in January 2025, where Dern secured a dramatic armbar submission with just four seconds left in the third round, avenging a previous loss to Ribas. This victory marked her second consecutive win and earned her a Performance of the Night bonus.

Personally, Dern’s motivation also comes from a wish to take control of her public image and present herself on her own terms. She’s spoken about the importance of shaping how she’s portrayed in the media, especially as she balances her fighting career, motherhood, and personal challenges.

As of mid-2025, Mackenzie Dern remains a fixture in the UFC’s top strawweight rankings. While she’s had some ups and downs in recent fights, her relentless pursuit of a title shot and willingness to evolve her game have kept her in the spotlight. Her recent performances have showcased not just her grappling pedigree, but a growing confidence in her stand-up skills. Off the mats, Dern’s boudoir shoot is just the latest example of her willingness to step outside her comfort zone and embrace new challenges.