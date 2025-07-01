“Still Ready to Go” Holly Holm Proves Age Is Just a Number with Boxing win at Age 43

Holly Holm, a legend in both boxing and mixed martial arts, silenced any doubts about her longevity with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Yolanda Vega on June 28, 2025. Returning to the boxing ring after more than a decade away, Holm swept all ten rounds on the judges’ scorecards, proving she remains a force at age 43.

After Decade Away, Holly Holm’s Boxing Return Sends Message on Perseverance

Holly Holm’s performance at the Honda Center was vintage: slick movement, sharp combinations, and the kind of ring generalship that made her a multi-division world champion. The win marked her first boxing bout since retiring in 2013 to focus on a storied UFC career, where she famously dethroned Ronda Rousey and became a crossover superstar.

After the fight, Holm addressed questions about her age and motivation with characteristic candor and confidence. She explained:

“I don’t feel when people tell me that I’m old. I don’t feel it. I do think that it’s activity, I think that it’s a mindset, I think that it’s basic health. I think there’s a lot of things to it, but I think the number one thing is that as long as it’s your passion, trust me. I have trainers that I truly trust, and if they felt like I really didn’t have it in me to do it anymore, they would tell me. I keep those people close to me and I listen to them.

“I feel like I can, I know I can still do it, and they believe in me, too. That’s all it takes. I still want to do it. That’s my passion. Not going to do it forever—obviously, the years are getting less—but I know that I’m still healthy and I’m still ready to go.”

Holm’s remarks came after a night that showcased her enduring athleticism and competitive fire. The 18-time world boxing champion, now with a 35-2-3 record, looked every bit the elite fighter who once ruled the sport’s pound-for-pound rankings. Her return was more than a victory.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Holly Holm (L) and Yolanda Vega face off ahead of their fight at Honda Center on June 27, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Holly Holm’s journey from boxing champion to UFC bantamweight titleholder and back again is unprecedented. She left the UFC in 2024 after nearly a decade as a top contender, but her hunger for competition remains undiminished. With her latest win, Holm has made it clear she’s not interested in nostalgia, she’s chasing another world title.

For Holm, age is just a number, and she’s not done yet.

